Stars loan Matt Murray to Texas

With Texas, Murray, 26, has fashioned a 13-13-2 record with a 3.05 goals-against average, .895 save percentage and one shutout in 28 appearances this season. He earned his fifth career AHL shutout on Nov. 4, 2023 with a 4-0 Texas victory at Iowa and recorded wins in each of his four starts (4-0-0) from Nov. 10-29, 2023.