Stars loan Matt Murray to Texas

Murray is 36-24-7 with a 2.60 GAA, .908 SV% and five shutouts in 68 career AHL appearances, all with Texa

2568x1444_murray_032124
By Dallas Stars Communications
@DallasStars

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has loaned goaltender Matt Murray to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

With Texas, Murray, 26, has fashioned a 13-13-2 record with a 3.05 goals-against average, .895 save percentage and one shutout in 28 appearances this season. He earned his fifth career AHL shutout on Nov. 4, 2023 with a 4-0 Texas victory at Iowa and recorded wins in each of his four starts (4-0-0) from Nov. 10-29, 2023.

Murray is 36-24-7 with a 2.60 GAA, .908 SV% and five shutouts in 68 career AHL appearances, all with Texas.

A native of St. Albert, Alberta, Murray made his season debut with Dallas on Jan. 8 in Minnesota, stopping all 23 of the shots he faced for his first career NHL shutout. He has played four NHL games over two seasons, posting a 2-2-0 record with a 2.53 GAA and .885 SV%.

News Feed

Heika’s Take: Seguin’s return sparks Stars to powerful win over Coyotes

Stars sign Justin Hryckowian to a two-year entry-level contract

Stars recall Matt Murray from Texas

First Shift: Stars square off with Coyotes as division race continues to tighten

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Coyotes

Stars sign Luke Krys to a two-year entry-level contract

Wyatt’s World: How Wyatt Johnston has exceeded expectations in second year

Stars to host Annual Pride Night on Wednesday, March 20

Immortalized: Modano’s statue a perfect tribute to his legacy and impact

Heika’s Take: Stars ride Modano fanfare to dominant win over Kings

First Shift: Stars look to right ship on home ice in showdown with Kings

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Kings

Stars sign Tristan Bertucci to a three-year entry-level contract

A Dallas duo: How Mike Modano, Dirk Nowitzki helped shape the Dallas sports landscape

Heika’s Take: Stars’ defensive issues at home continue in collapse to Devils

Modano Immortalized: Statue unveil on Saturday, March 16

First Shift: Stars look to bounce back quickly in matchup with Devils

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Devils