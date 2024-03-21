Stars loan Matt Murray to Texas

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has loaned goaltender Matt Murray to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
With Texas, Murray, 26, has fashioned a 13-13-2 record with a 3.05 goals-against average, .895 save percentage and one shutout in 28 appearances this season. He earned his fifth career AHL shutout on Nov. 4, 2023 with a 4-0 Texas victory at Iowa and recorded wins in each of his four starts (4-0-0) from Nov. 10-29, 2023.
Murray is 36-24-7 with a 2.60 GAA, .908 SV% and five shutouts in 68 career AHL appearances, all with Texas.
A native of St. Albert, Alberta, Murray made his season debut with Dallas on Jan. 8 in Minnesota, stopping all 23 of the shots he faced for his first career NHL shutout. He has played four NHL games over two seasons, posting a 2-2-0 record with a 2.53 GAA and .885 SV%.