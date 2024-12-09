Georgiev traded to Sharks by Avalanche for Blackwood 

Colorado also acquires Givani Smith, 2027 draft pick; San Jose gets Kovalenko, 2 picks

Georgiev Blackwood

Alexandar Georgiev was traded to the San Jose Sharks by the Colorado Avalanche on Monday for goalie Mackenzie Blackwood.

The Sharks also received forward Nikolai Kovalenko, a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft in the trade. The Avalanche added forward Givani Smith and a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Colorado has completely revamped its goaltending in the past two weeks. The Avalanche acquired goalie Scott Wedgewood in a trade with the Nashville Predators for goalie Justus Annunen on Nov. 30. Wedgewood made 25 saves in a 4-0 win against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday in his first start with Colorado.

"I think in Georgiev's case, he's shown that he can be a good goaltender in this league, as evidenced by his win total the last few years, and certainly in his postseason play last year," Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland said. "I think, obviously, stats are stats. We obviously were aware of our early season goaltending struggles. That certainly was a part of it. I think when one guy is maybe going through a tough time, you need the other guy to kind of pick up the slack. I think it's tough when both guys are struggling, and I think [Georgiev and Annunen] did at certain times. But I believe both of them are good goaltenders. ... We felt we needed an upgrade a few weeks ago and started kicking tires, but it's not easy to make goaltending trades. I know people think it's just pick up the phone and make an offer. Like teams don't trade starting goaltenders in this league easily. So for us to make these two deals, it was a challenge. Great work by our goaltending department, our scouts, our analytics team."

Prior to trading for Wedgewood, the Avalanche had an .882 save percentage at 5-on-5, which was 31st in the NHL.

"I think it shook us to the core with the rough start, I'm not going to lie," MacFarland said. "I think we came out of the gate really slow, and it's not a secret our goaltending has not been up to standard, and our two guys would be the first to tell you that. It was inconsistent to start, and we felt we had to make a move. So we did."

Blackwood is 6-9-3 with a 3.00 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and one shutout in 19 games (17 starts) this season. The 28-year-old has allowed three goals or fewer in 12 starts while facing an average of 33.0 shots on goal per 60 minutes of ice time, the third most among the 50 NHL goalies to play at least 10 games this season. The Sharks averaged 2.21 goals per game when Blackwood played, fourth fewest among goalies to play at least 10 games.

Blackwood could make his Avalanche debut against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, ALT, SNP, SNE, TVAS).

"With Mackenzie, we feel like he's just gotten better and better every year," MacFarland said. "He's young. He's been outstanding in San Jose this year. ... We believe there's some untapped potential in him as he's growing as a goaltender, but we feel very excited to add him. He's a big body. He's athletic. We think he's stylistically going to fit really well with how we play."

Blackwood was in his second season with San Jose after being acquired in a trade with the Devils on June 27, 2023. He is in the final season of a two-year, $4.7 million contract ($2.35 million average annual value) and can become an unrestricted free agent July 1.

In 215 NHL games (201 starts) with the Sharks and Devils, Blackwood is 81-91-25 with a 3.07 GAA, .905 save percentage and 11 shutouts.

"I'm not going to comment on contract negotiations or anything like that," MacFarland said. "Obviously, we want the player to get settled in here, focus on the hockey, and when the time is right, we'll certainly see if there's something that that can make sense. I'd be lying to you if I said we're acquiring him for four months of hockey. We'll let him do his thing, take care of what has to [be taken] care of on the ice. ... The focus right now is on hockey, and that's where I think it'll stay in the near future."

Georgiev is 8-7-0 with a 3.38 GAA and .874 save percentage in 18 games (17 starts) this season.

The 28-year-old is in the final season of a three-year contract and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season. He is 144-89-22 with a 2.89 GAA, .907 save percentage and 15 shutouts in 272 regular-season games (258 starts) with the Avalanche and New York Rangers.

He could play his first game with the Sharks (10-15-5) against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA).

Smith did not have a point in six games with the Sharks this season, last playing Nov. 25. He had been scratched the past six games. In 161 NHL games with the Sharks, Florida Panthers and Detroit Red Wings, the 26-year-old has 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) and 260 penalty minutes.

Kovalenko has eight points (four goals, four assists) in 28 games this season. The 25-year-old was scratched from the Avalanche's 4-0 win against the Devils on Sunday.

"You got to give to get. The goalie market is, it's a bear," MacFarland said. "It's not easy in-season to get goaltenders, starting goaltenders in this league, and we wanted to get ahead of it, and that was the cost of doing business. ... They're at a point where they're playing really competitive hockey and there's a lot of excitement going on with the Sharks, and [general manager Mike Grier] saw an opportunity to add a young player at the right age for his mix. ... It's certainly not a player that we were looking to move, per se, but that was one of the pieces that San Jose was drawn to. So, while we weren't excited to move Nikolai, we just felt that [for] the opportunity to add Mackenzie, we had to swallow hard and include him in the deal."

The 2025 fifth-round pick going going to San Jose could become the worse of Colorado's two fourth-round picks if two of these three conditions are met:

* The Avalanche reach the Western Conference Final this season.

* Blackwood wins 25 games from Monday through the end of the regular season.

* Blackwood starts 30 games from Monday through the end of the regular season.

