Sharks season preview: Celebrini, Smith lead talented youth movement

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

Shakir Mukhamadullin , day to day to open camp with an injury, is a rising defenseman prospect acquired in the trade that sent Timo Meier to the Devils on Feb. 26, 2023. The 22-year-old made his NHL debut Jan. 27 and got his first NHL point, an assist, in his third game. He was selected to the AHL All-Star Classic and named San Jose Barracuda MVP and prospect of the year with 34 points (seven goals, 27 assists) in 55 AHL games. "I think he's very close to being in the National Hockey League, I truly believe that." Warsofsky said.

Most intriguing addition

The Sharks front office was cheering after acquiring Askarov, Grier calling it "a really big day for our franchise." Nashville's first-round pick (No. 11) in the 2020 NHL Draft and the top-rated European goalie in NHL Central Scouting's final rankings was 56-29-6 with a 2.55 GAA, .911 save percentage and nine shutouts in 92 games over two seasons with Milwaukee of the AHL. Askarov, day to day with an injury, is 1-1-0 with a 2.58 GAA and .914 save percentage in three NHL games. His first legit opportunity is inevitable.

Biggest potential surprise

Ty Dellandrea got a fresh start with a trade to San Jose by the Dallas Stars on June 19 and a two-year, $2.6 million contract he signed July 4. The 24-year-old forward had nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 42 games last season and one goal in six playoff games. The emergence of Stars forward Logan Stankoven left Dellandrea a frequent healthy scratch down the stretch before he scored the game-winning goal in a 4-2 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Western Conference First Round. He's projected for the fourth line with a chance to move up if he can replicate his 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) in 82 games in 2022-23 that helped Dallas reach the Western Conference Final for the first of two consecutive seasons.

Ready to contribute

Celebrini is the fourth NCAA freshman since the turn of the century with a 30-goal, 30-assist season, the only one since 2005-06 with 22 goals in his first 25 games and helped BU to the Frozen Four semifinals, a 2-1 overtime loss to the University of Denver. "He's an alpha," Sharks director of amateur scouting Chris Morehouse said. "He walks into a room, and you know he's there."

Fantasy sleeper

Jake Walman, D (undrafted on average in fantasy) -- Walman is coming off his best season with the Detroit Red Wings (21 points; 12 goals, nine assists in 63 games). He could have more opportunities to play in San Jose, setting him up for some power-play rotation. Walman is a player worth monitoring on the waiver wire as the season gets underway. -- Anna Dua