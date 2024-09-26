Sharks season preview: Celebrini, Smith lead talented youth movement

Also added veteran forward Toffoli; goalie prospect Askarov could make jump

Celebrini preseason debut for Sharks

By Jon Lane
@JonLaneNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

The 2024-25 NHL season starts Oct. 4. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the San Jose Sharks.

Coach: Ryan Warsofsky (first season)

Last season: 19-54-9, eighth in Pacific Division; did not qualify for Stanley Cup Playoffs

3 KEYS

1. Instant impact

Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith are premium forward prospects expected to start the season with the Sharks. Celebrini was the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old had 64 points (32 goals, 32 assists) in 38 games as a freshman at Boston University and at 17 became the youngest player to win the Hobey Baker Award, voted as the top men's player in NCAA. Smith, 19, was chosen No. 4 in the 2023 NHL Draft. He led the NCAA with 1.73 points per game, set Boston College freshman records for points (71) and assists (46) in 41 games and scored the fifth-most goals (25) among first-year players.

2. Goaltending

Vitek Vanecek was set to compete with Mackenzie Blackwood, his New Jersey Devils teammate in 2022-23. Then, the Sharks acquired 22-year-old prospect Yaroslav Askarov in a trade with the Nashville Predators on Aug. 23 and signed him to a two-year, $4 million contract ($2 million average annual value) beginning with the 2025-26 season. Askarov was second in the American Hockey League with 30 wins and six shutouts last season, and fifth with a 2.39 goals-against average. Vanecek, 28, and Blackwood, 27, are potential unrestricted free agents whose NHL careers have been hindered by injuries. General manager Mike Grier did not rule out breaking training camp with three goalies, which could mean increased playing time for Askarov sooner rather than later.

3. Logan Couture

Grier expects the Sharks captain to start the season on injured reserve with a hip and groin injury that kept him out for all but six games last season. Couture, a 35-year-old forward, said Sept. 19 there was no immediate plan to resume skating. His absence leaves a leadership void on a roster including Celebrini, Smith and 25-year-old forward Fabian Zetterlund. To help fill it, Mikael Granlund, 32, returns for his second season, and Tyler Toffoli, 32, and Alex Wennberg, 30, were added as free agents.

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

Shakir Mukhamadullin , day to day to open camp with an injury, is a rising defenseman prospect acquired in the trade that sent Timo Meier to the Devils on Feb. 26, 2023. The 22-year-old made his NHL debut Jan. 27 and got his first NHL point, an assist, in his third game. He was selected to the AHL All-Star Classic and named San Jose Barracuda MVP and prospect of the year with 34 points (seven goals, 27 assists) in 55 AHL games. "I think he's very close to being in the National Hockey League, I truly believe that." Warsofsky said.

Most intriguing addition

The Sharks front office was cheering after acquiring Askarov, Grier calling it "a really big day for our franchise." Nashville's first-round pick (No. 11) in the 2020 NHL Draft and the top-rated European goalie in NHL Central Scouting's final rankings was 56-29-6 with a 2.55 GAA, .911 save percentage and nine shutouts in 92 games over two seasons with Milwaukee of the AHL. Askarov, day to day with an injury, is 1-1-0 with a 2.58 GAA and .914 save percentage in three NHL games. His first legit opportunity is inevitable.

Biggest potential surprise

Ty Dellandrea got a fresh start with a trade to San Jose by the Dallas Stars on June 19 and a two-year, $2.6 million contract he signed July 4. The 24-year-old forward had nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 42 games last season and one goal in six playoff games. The emergence of Stars forward Logan Stankoven left Dellandrea a frequent healthy scratch down the stretch before he scored the game-winning goal in a 4-2 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Western Conference First Round. He's projected for the fourth line with a chance to move up if he can replicate his 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) in 82 games in 2022-23 that helped Dallas reach the Western Conference Final for the first of two consecutive seasons.

Ready to contribute

Celebrini is the fourth NCAA freshman since the turn of the century with a 30-goal, 30-assist season, the only one since 2005-06 with 22 goals in his first 25 games and helped BU to the Frozen Four semifinals, a 2-1 overtime loss to the University of Denver. "He's an alpha," Sharks director of amateur scouting Chris Morehouse said. "He walks into a room, and you know he's there."

Fantasy sleeper

Jake Walman, D (undrafted on average in fantasy) -- Walman is coming off his best season with the Detroit Red Wings (21 points; 12 goals, nine assists in 63 games). He could have more opportunities to play in San Jose, setting him up for some power-play rotation. Walman is a player worth monitoring on the waiver wire as the season gets underway. -- Anna Dua

PROJECTED LINEUP

Tyler Toffoli -- Macklin Celebrini -- Fabian Zetterlund

William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Will Smith

Thomas Bordeleau -- Alex Wennberg -- Luke Kunin

Barclay Goodrow -- Nico Sturm -- Ty Dellandrea

Mario Ferraro -- Cody Ceci

Jake Walman -- Jan Rutta

Henry Thrun -- Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Mackenzie Blackwood

Vitek Vanecek

Injured: Logan Couture (hip/groin)

Askarov traded to Sharks by Predators