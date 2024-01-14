Tarasenko scores late in 3rd, lifts Senators past Sharks to end 5-game skid

Tarasenko, Brady Tkachuk and Drake Batherson each had a goal and an assist, Tim Stützle had four assists, and Zub had three assists for the Senators (15-23-0), who got their first win of 2024. Joonas Korpisalo made 14 saves and ended a personal four-game losing streak; he hadn’t won since Dec. 27.

“I thought we had a great effort, we played very well,” Ottawa interim coach Jacques Martin said. “We’ve just got to keep learning about managing the puck better, recognizing situations. Maybe their first goal tonight, we gave it to them. Those are things that we have to clean up, but it’s nice to see us getting some goals. It was well deserved. We had lots of shots, and I thought we were better as far as going to the net and carrying the play.”



Anthony Duclair had a goal and an assist, Mario Ferraro had three assists, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 36 saves for the Sharks (10-30-3), who have one win in their past 14 games (1-13-0).

“We got outmuscled at the net,” San Jose coach David Quinn said of Tarasenko’s goal. “They hemmed us in pretty good. We had chances to clear and we didn’t. They played with a tenacity tonight that we didn’t match consistently enough, so the ending was probably fitting.”