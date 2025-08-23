Top prospects for San Jose Sharks

Misa shows ability to ‘take charge,’ Dickinson to battle for roster spot after winning OHL championship

Misa dev camp sharks 2

© San Jose Sharks

By Jon Lane
@jonlanenhl.bsky.social NHL.com Staff Writer

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the San Jose Sharks, according to NHL.com.

1. Michael Misa, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 2 pick in 2025 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Saginaw (OHL): 65 GP, 62-72-134

If the 18-year-old doesn't play at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship after he was left off the roster for the 2024 World Junior Summer Showcase and the 2025 WJC, that means he'll be in the NHL as the Sharks' latest big-ticket draft pick.

Misa (6-foot-1, 184 pounds) is the first Saginaw player to win the Red Tilson Trophy given to the most outstanding player in the Ontario Hockey League and the Eddie Powers Trophy as top scorer. He had at least one point in 60 of 65 regular-season games and tied John Tavares (2006-07), also granted exceptional player status by Hockey Canada to compete in the OHL as a 15-year-old, for most points by an under-18 skater since 2000.

"You look at this year when he had the opportunity to really take charge," Sharks director of amateur scouting Chris Morehouse said. "It was really his team this year and he ran with it."

Projected NHL arrival: This season

NHL Tonight break down the San Jose Sharks' pick Michael Misa

2. Sam Dickinson, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 11 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: London (OHL): 55 GP, 29-62-91

Whether the 19-year-old starts the season in the NHL will be a storyline throughout camp. Dickinson (6-3, 205) is not eligible to play in the American Hockey League at his age and can't go to the NCAA because he signed his entry-level contract July 10, 2024. He was named the 2025 Canadian Hockey League Defenseman of the Year, broke Evan Bouchard's record (87 in 2017-18) for most points at his position and had 31 (nine goals, 22 assists) in 17 playoff games to help London win its second consecutive OHL championship.

"I saw him at the (2025) Summer Showcase," Morehouse said. "He looks bigger, stronger, faster. We see a lot of untapped potential still with Sam. The players will tell us if they're ready."

Projected NHL arrival: Next season

3. Yaroslav Askarov, G

How acquired: Trade with Nashville Predators on Aug. 23, 2024

2024-25 season: San Jose (NHL): 13 GP, 4-6-2, 3.10 GAA, .896 save percentage; San Jose (AHL): 22 GP, 11-9-1, 2.45 GAA, .923 save percentage

The 23-year-old chosen with the No. 11 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft is lined up to be a full-time starter in the NHL for the first time. Askarov (6-3, 178) had a 1.68 goals-against average and .935 save percentage in six Calder Cup Playoff games to help the Sharks’ top affiliate to the Pacific Division Semifinals, a 3-1 loss to Colorado in the best-of-5 series.

"I think he's ready to be in the National Hockey League," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said.

Projected NHL arrival: This season

SJS@EDM: Askarov makes multiple stops to preserve a 2-1 lead

4. Igor Chernyshov, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 33 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: San Jose (AHL): 2 GP, 0-1-1; Saginaw (OHL): 23 GP, 19-36-55

The 19-year-old was Misa's teammate and made his North American debut after three seasons in his native Russia. Chernyshov (6-2, 195) scored twice in his first game coming off shoulder surgery, a 9-5 loss to Kingston on Jan. 30, had points in his first six (10 goals, eight assists), and five-point games against Guelph on Feb. 8, Sudbury on Feb. 15 and Flint on March 25. He averaged 2.44 points per game, a pace of 64 goals and 166 points in a 68-game season.

"When he was hurt, he put in a lot of work," Warsofsky said. "We saw a kid that came into development camp, and his body looked extremely different. He's in great shape. He got stronger, he got bigger, and I think that's a testament to him, to his mindset of wanting to play the National Hockey League."

Projected NHL arrival: Next season

5. Luca Cagnoni, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 123 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: San Jose (NHL): 6 GP, 0-2-2; San Jose (AHL): 64 GP, 16-36-52

The 20-year-old made his NHL debut March 20, playing 23:15 in a 3-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, and ended the season with the Sharks. Cagnoni (5-9, 180) was San Jose’s second skater (Danny O'Regan in 2016-17) and first defenseman named to the 2024-25 AHL All-Rookie Team.

"We struggled with breaking out pucks last year and that's one of his best things," Warsofsky said. "He can run a power play. I think he's a guy that we've seen here the last couple years that gets more and more comfortable playing in the pro level."

Projected NHL arrival: This season

News Feed

3 questions facing San Jose Sharks

Inside look at San Jose Sharks

NHL EDGE stats leaders for San Jose Sharks

Dahlin, Bedard, Celebrini among NHL Network's top 25 players born this century

Bedard, Celebrini enjoying summer skates near hometown of North Vancouver

Sharks announce 2025 Rookie Faceoff schedule

Related Content

Inside look at San Jose Sharks

3 questions facing San Jose Sharks

NHL EDGE stats leaders for San Jose Sharks

San Jose Sharks fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26