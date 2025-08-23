Top prospects for San Jose Sharks

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the San Jose Sharks, according to NHL.com.

1. Michael Misa, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 2 pick in 2025 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Saginaw (OHL): 65 GP, 62-72-134

If the 18-year-old doesn't play at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship after he was left off the roster for the 2024 World Junior Summer Showcase and the 2025 WJC, that means he'll be in the NHL as the Sharks' latest big-ticket draft pick.

Misa (6-foot-1, 184 pounds) is the first Saginaw player to win the Red Tilson Trophy given to the most outstanding player in the Ontario Hockey League and the Eddie Powers Trophy as top scorer. He had at least one point in 60 of 65 regular-season games and tied John Tavares (2006-07), also granted exceptional player status by Hockey Canada to compete in the OHL as a 15-year-old, for most points by an under-18 skater since 2000.

"You look at this year when he had the opportunity to really take charge," Sharks director of amateur scouting Chris Morehouse said. "It was really his team this year and he ran with it."

Projected NHL arrival: This season