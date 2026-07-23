Senators add Eklund, Burakovsky to boost offense after trading captain Tkachuk

Ersson steps into backup goalie role; Yakemchuk could earn roster spot in camp

eklund-ott-reset

© Rebecca Villagracia/Getty Images

By Mike Zeisberger
NHL.com Staff Writer

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2026-27 regular season, which starts Sept. 29. Today, the Ottawa Senators:

2025-26 season: 44-27-11, fifth in Atlantic Division, lost in Eastern Conference First Round.

Key arrivals

William Eklund, F: Had 53 points (15 goals, 38 assists) in 78 games with the San Jose Sharks last season and will attempt in a top-six role to help fill some of the offensive punch that left with the departure of Brady Tkachuk, who was traded to the Florida Panthers on June 21. The 23-year-old was acquired along with forward Kasper Halttunen and the rights to forward prospect Brandon Svoboda on June 23 for the No. 9 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. … Andre Burakovsky, F: The 31-year-old had 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 75 games with the Chicago Blackhawks last season and will be looked upon, like Eklund, to fill the void left by Tkachuk’s departure. The versatile forward, who can play either wing, was traded to Ottawa by the Blackhawks for a sixth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft on June 26 … Samuel Ersson, G: Ersson steps into the backup role behind Linus Ullmark after being acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs on June 26 for a fifth-round pick in the 2027 Draft. The 26-year-old was 14-11-5 in 33 games with a 3.12 goals-against average and .870 save percentage with the Philadelphia Flyers last season. … Sammy Blais, F: The veteran forward can play either wing and will battle for a bottom-six role after signing a two-year contract on July 1. The 30-year-old had eight points (three goals, five assists) with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens last season.

Key departures

Brady Tkachuk, F: The 26-year-old’s trade request was met when he was dealt to the Florida Panthers and reunited with his brother, Matthew, on June 21 for the No. 9 and No. 25 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, a conditional first-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. Serving as captain for the past five seasons, he leaves Ottawa as the Senators’ fifth all-time leading scorer with 463 points (213 goals, 250 assists) in 572 games. … Daniel Alfredsson, assistant: Considered to be the face of the Senators franchise, he joined the Maple Leafs as the associate coach after his contract ran out with Ottawa, where he’d been an assistant the past three seasons. The 53-year-old’s legacy with the Senators includes being the franchise’s all-time leader in points (1,108), goals (426), assists (682), power-play goals (131) and short-handed goals (25).

On the cusp

Carter Yakemchuk, D: The 20-year-old got his first taste of the NHL with a late-season call-up that saw him get two points (one goal, one assist) in four games, then two assists in one Stanley Cup Playoff game in the Senators’ Eastern Conference First Round loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.  He will get a long look at training camp. … Logan Hensler, D: The smooth skating blue-liner was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team (2025) after getting 12 points (four goals, eight assists) and going plus-6 at the University of Wisconsin. He’ll turn 20 on Oct. 14 and might need another year of polish before heading to Ottawa but there are signs he’ll push for a spot at camp.

OTT@DET: Yakemchuk wires in his first NHL goal

What they still need

Another difference-maker up front. You don’t lose the rare commodity of hustle and muscle that Tkachuk brought and replace it with one player. Eklund and Burakovsky will contribute offensively but the Senators are still in dire need of a top-six forward who can take some of the pressure off Tim Stutzle and Drake Batherson. As for the void in leadership Tkachuk left behind, it will be interesting to see who steps into that role. Don’t be surprised if veteran Claude Giroux, who signed for another season after testing the free-agent market, picks up some of the slack in the dressing room.

They said it

"I don't want anybody to be misled. I think you see the transaction, the picks coming back, you wonder which direction the team is going. I want to be clear: I don't intend on taking a step back with this group.” -- Senators general manager Steve Staios after the Tkachuk trade

EDGE stat to watch

The Senators had several advanced stats standouts last season, including defenseman Tyler Kleven, who had the hardest shot in the entire NHL (103.51 mph). Defenseman Jake Sanderson ranked fifth in the entire League in max skating speed (24.27 mph), was second among defensemen in 22-plus mph speed bursts (31; behind New York Islanders’ Matthew Schaefer’s 33) and tied for third at his position in high-danger goals (five). Stutzle was among the NHL leaders in 22-plus mph speed bursts (46; third) last season, and his frequent linemate, Drake Batherson, ranked fifth in the entire League in offensive zone time percentage (48.3). -- Chris Meaney

Fantasy spin

Forward Dylan Cozens provides rare category coverage in standard fantasy leagues which count hits; he was the only NHL player last season with at least 25 goals (28) and 200 hits (215), while also covering shots on goal (205) and power-play points (29). While Tkachuk’s departure is significant because the wing assisted on more of Cozens’ goals (11) than any other player last season, the additions of Eklund (back-to-back 50-point seasons) and Burakovsky (two-time 20-goal scorer) could make Cozens a fantasy draft bargain if he’s available outside the top 100 overall. -- Troy Perlowitz

CAR@OTT, Gm 4: Cozens buries the backdoor feed to pull Senators within 1 late in the 3rd

Projected lineup

William Eklund -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig -- Dylan Cozens -- Claude Giroux

Warren Foegele -- Shane Pinto -- Andre Burakovsky

Fabian Zetterlund -- Nick Cousins -- Michael Amadio

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence

Tyler Kleven -- Carter Yakemchuk

Linus Ullmark

Samuel Ersson

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