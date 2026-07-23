Senators add Eklund, Burakovsky to boost offense after trading captain Tkachuk

Key departures
Brady Tkachuk, F: The 26-year-old’s trade request was met when he was dealt to the Florida Panthers and reunited with his brother, Matthew, on June 21 for the No. 9 and No. 25 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, a conditional first-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. Serving as captain for the past five seasons, he leaves Ottawa as the Senators’ fifth all-time leading scorer with 463 points (213 goals, 250 assists) in 572 games. … Daniel Alfredsson, assistant: Considered to be the face of the Senators franchise, he joined the Maple Leafs as the associate coach after his contract ran out with Ottawa, where he’d been an assistant the past three seasons. The 53-year-old’s legacy with the Senators includes being the franchise’s all-time leader in points (1,108), goals (426), assists (682), power-play goals (131) and short-handed goals (25).