A look behind the Bravo-inspired references hidden throughout the Senators' 2026–27 schedule release

The schedule release gets real.

RMMoOS_Article
By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators content team leaned in the direction of reality television to inspire the release of the team’s 2026–27 schedule, drawing upon viral moments from Bravo shows like The Real Housewives of New Jersey, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Vanderpump Rules, and Below Deck Mediterranean.

Host Brent Wallace (Coming in Hot), and a cast of Dean Brown, Graham Creech, and Gord Wilson (TSN1200); Andrew Wilimek and Jackson Starr (Sens360), Bruce Garrioch (Postmedia), Graeme Nichols (The Hockey News & Coming in Hot), and Alex Adams (Sportsnet & Sens Spotlight) made up The Real Media Members of the Ottawa Senators Reunion Special.

Here are some of best recreations of those viral moments.

Pay attention, PUH-LEASE.

The table flip heard around the world — well, the world with cable television — happened during the finale of The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s first season. Teresa Giudice was the culplrit in Bravo’s version, flipping a restaurant table at series villain Danielle Staub. In The Real Media Members of the Ottawa Senators, team writer Andrew Wilimekplayed the role of Teresa, flipping a chair at team producer and host Jackson Starr after drawing his ire for allegedly stealing his spot in a media scrum.

My cards…

After Andrew and Jackson’s explosive confrontation, they knock the cue cards out of the hands of Brent, revealing matchups with the Toronto Maple Leafs (Jan. 21), Carolina Hurricanes (Jan. 25), and Boston Bruins (Jan. 28). The inspiration for Brent’s cards going “everywhere” was when Tom Sandoval and James Kennedy knocked the cards out of the hands of Andy Cohen at the 2023 Vanderpump Rules reunion.

You look pretty shaken up by this…

Shaken up by Andrew and Jackson’s argument, Bruce becomes emotional thinking about the behaviours of the generation of media members that he will eventually pass the torch to. Just like João Franco in the Below Deck Mediterranean reunion in 2018, he needs to step away from the rest of the cast to compose himself.

Yes, that did happen.

Creech confesses that he’s a little bit unsure what’s going on with Dean and Gord at the radio station, and why they started acting so close all of a sudden. Inspired by Tom’s confession to Stassi that he and Ariana made out in a swimming pool at the Golden Nugget, Dean tells Creech that he and Gord went to see the Golden Knights game together three years ago, something that Creech describes as “an all-time low.”

@vanderpumprulesquotes

“The Golden nugget!?” 🤣☠️ #vanderpumprules #stassi #bravo #tomsandoval #throwback

♬ original sound - Vanderpump Rules Quotes

Receipts. Proof. Timelines. Everything.

Graeme came well equipped to the reunion, accusing Alex of stealing his podcast guests, just like when Heather Gay eviscerated Monica Garcia, calling her out as Reality Von Tease, and that she didn’t deserve to be at the finale of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s season four. 

WATCH THE CLIP HERE

The Real Media Members of the Ottawa Senators may not have solved every feud by the end of the reunion, but they did accomplish one thing: unveiling the club's 2026–27 regular-season schedule in true Bravo fashion.

Whether you caught every reality television reference or were simply along for the ride, the Senators have 41 home games waiting at Canadian Tire Centre this season. Get your tickets for the 2026–27 season and view the full schedule here.

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