A look behind the Bravo-inspired references hidden throughout the Senators' 2026–27 schedule release

The Ottawa Senators content team leaned in the direction of reality television to inspire the release of the team’s 2026–27 schedule, drawing upon viral moments from Bravo shows like The Real Housewives of New Jersey, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Vanderpump Rules, and Below Deck Mediterranean.

Host Brent Wallace (Coming in Hot), and a cast of Dean Brown, Graham Creech, and Gord Wilson (TSN1200); Andrew Wilimek and Jackson Starr (Sens360), Bruce Garrioch (Postmedia), Graeme Nichols (The Hockey News & Coming in Hot), and Alex Adams (Sportsnet & Sens Spotlight) made up The Real Media Members of the Ottawa Senators Reunion Special.

Here are some of best recreations of those viral moments.

Pay attention, PUH-LEASE.

The table flip heard around the world — well, the world with cable television — happened during the finale of The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s first season. Teresa Giudice was the culplrit in Bravo’s version, flipping a restaurant table at series villain Danielle Staub. In The Real Media Members of the Ottawa Senators, team writer Andrew Wilimekplayed the role of Teresa, flipping a chair at team producer and host Jackson Starr after drawing his ire for allegedly stealing his spot in a media scrum.