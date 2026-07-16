Ottawa Senators announce 2026-27 regular-season schedule

OTTAWA – In conjunction with the National Hockey League, the Ottawa Senators announced today the schedule for the team’s 2026-27 regular season.

For the ninth time in their history, the Senators will kick off their regular season against their provincial rivals, the Toronto Maple Leafs. The opening game will be played at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, October 3. The team will then continue its road trip with stops in Boston and Detroit before returning home to play its home opener on Wednesday, October 8, against the Philadelphia Flyers.

For the first time since the 1993-94 season, NHL teams will play a total of 84 regular-season games. The Senators will play games in 30 of the league's other 31 cities. They will face the Chicago Blackhawks twice on neutral ice in Düsseldorf, Germany, as part of the NHL Global Series. The Senators' 34th regular season will come to an end on Saturday, April 10, when the Montreal Canadiens visit Canadian Tire Centre.

Schedule highlights for 2026-27

- The Senators will face their former captain, Brady Tkachuk, for the first time when the Florida Panthers visit Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

- The Senators will face Atlantic Division rivals Boston, Buffalo, Detroit, Florida, Montreal, Tampa Bay, and Toronto four times respectively.

- Division rival Toronto will visit Canadian Tire Centre twice, on Wednesday, Jan. 20 and on Saturday, Feb. 13 while the Montreal Canadiens will visit twice on Saturday, March 13 and on Saturday, April 10.

- The Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes will visit Canadian Tire Centre on Monday, Jan. 25.

- The Senators will host the reigning Western Conference champion Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, Dec. 10.

- The Senators will play back-to-back games on 14 occasions. That’s the same number as last season. In 2025–26, they posted an 8-5-1 record in the first half of games played on consecutive nights and a 9-3-2 record in the second half of games played on consecutive days.

- The team will host its longest home stand (six games) at Canadian Tire Centre between Wednesday, Jan. 20 and Tuesday, Feb. 9.

- The Senators will play four separate stretches of five consecutive games on the road. The first will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

- The Senators will have a bye week from Sunday, Jan. 31, through Monday, Feb. 8.

- The 2027 NHL All-Star Weekend will be held at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., from Feb. 5 through 7.

2026-27 Ottawa Senators regular-season schedule (all times Eastern and subject to change)

Saturday, Oct. 3 at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 5 at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 6 at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 8 vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10 vs. Nashville, 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 12 at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 13 vs. St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 15 vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 21 vs. Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 22 vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 vs. N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 27 at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29 at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31 at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 1 at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 4 at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7 vs. Utah, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 10 vs. Washington, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 12 vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 14 at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 17 at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 19 vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21 vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 23 vs. Calgary, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 25 at Florida, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 27 at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 28 at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 30 at Nashville, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 3 vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5 vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 6 at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 8 vs. Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 10 vs. Vegas, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12 vs. Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 14 vs. Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 18 at Chicago (in Düsseldorf, Germany), 1 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 20 vs. Chicago (in Düsseldorf, Germany), 8 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 27 at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 29 vs. Dallas, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 31 vs. Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 2 at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 5 at Utah, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 6 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 8 at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 12 at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 14 vs. Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 16 at Tampa Bay, 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 18 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 20 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 23 vs. Columbus, 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 25 vs. Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 28 vs. Boston, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 30 vs. N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 9 vs. Columbus, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb 11 at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 13 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 15 at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 17 at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 18 at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 21 at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 23 at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 25 vs. Detroit, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 26 at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 2 at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 4 vs. Boston, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 6 vs. Seattle, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 7 vs. Buffalo, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, March 9 at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 11 vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 13 vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 14 vs. Vancouver, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, March 16 at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 18 vs. Florida, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 20 vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 24 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 25 at Boston, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 27 at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 30 at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 2 at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 4 vs. Detroit, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, April 7 at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 8 vs. Washington, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 10 vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tickets for the home opener on October 8 will go on sale in the next few hours. Season seat members will be able to purchase them starting at 1 p.m. Sens Insiders will follow at 2 p.m. The general public will be able to purchase tickets starting at 3 p.m.

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