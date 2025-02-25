Top 25 Moments of the Last 25 Years - Sydney D'Amico

When I sat down to come up with a list of the Senators’ top 25 moments from the last 25 years, my first thought was “I haven’t even been around for 25 years!” Apologies to anyone that makes feel old.

Upon getting to work and making my list, I realized two things. One: finding 25 moments was not as hard as I expected. Two: my list has heavy recency bias.

When I looked at Ian Mendes and Sylvain St-Laurent’s (excellent) lists and saw some crossover from mine, I felt much better about my own.

Reliving the moments below and recalling how fun and exciting each one was made creating this list an enjoyable endeavour. I’m sure a quick trip down memory lane of some of the best times for Senators fans will be just as enjoyable.

No. 25 – Mark Stone's game-winner

Kicking things off is Mark Stone’s overtime winner over the Pittsburgh Penguins at the end of the 2014-15 season. Stone’s goal completed a string of four-straight from the Sens to finish the comeback in overtime.