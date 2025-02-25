Top 25 Moments of the Last 25 Years - Sydney D'Amico

Sydney D'Amico recounts her top 25 moments of the Sens last 25 years.

top 25
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

When I sat down to come up with a list of the Senators’ top 25 moments from the last 25 years, my first thought was “I haven’t even been around for 25 years!” Apologies to anyone that makes feel old.

Upon getting to work and making my list, I realized two things. One: finding 25 moments was not as hard as I expected. Two: my list has heavy recency bias.

When I looked at Ian Mendes and Sylvain St-Laurent’s (excellent) lists and saw some crossover from mine, I felt much better about my own.

Reliving the moments below and recalling how fun and exciting each one was made creating this list an enjoyable endeavour. I’m sure a quick trip down memory lane of some of the best times for Senators fans will be just as enjoyable.

No. 25 – Mark Stone's game-winner

Kicking things off is Mark Stone’s overtime winner over the Pittsburgh Penguins at the end of the 2014-15 season. Stone’s goal completed a string of four-straight from the Sens to finish the comeback in overtime.

No. 24 – First Cup Final win

The first Final game ever played in Ottawa and the first Final win in franchise history, the energy inside the arena and around the city was something else.

No. 23 – Tim Stützle's first NHL goal

Every player’s first NHL goal is a special moment, but Stützle’s goal takes the cake for one of the nicest.

No. 22 – Hosting the 2012 All-Star game

The 2012 season, the Senators’ 20th anniversary, marked the first time the Senators have hosted the NHL’s All-Star Game. Daniel Alfredsson captained his own team in the tournament, while a total of five Senators represented the team.

No. 21 – Alfie's number retirement

It was a well-deserving honour and the first modern day player to have their number retired. Who else but Alfie?

No. 20 – Pizza Line reunion

The Pizza Line in itself could be an honourable mention for this list, but their reunion on December 5 this season was a special moment for Sens fans young and old.

No. 19 – Timmy's overtime winner in Sweden

An overtime game-winning goal is always fun to watch, but one as skilled as Stützle’s makes it unforgettable. Watching the goal happen in person was an added bonus for me.

No. 18 – Tim Stützle drafted by Alex Trebek

What is an iconic moment?

No. 17 – Brady Tkachuk named captain

There’s no other player like Brady in the NHL. Naming him captain of the Ottawa Senators was a well-deserved honour and the start of something great.

No. 16 – This year's comeback vs. Boston

The atmosphere at Canadian Tire Centre was too electric to not include. From the two empty-net goals in the dying seconds to the stellar shootout performance from Leevi Merilainen, this game had it all.

No. 15 – Ridly Greig slapshot

Anytime the Sens beat the Leafs, I’m left with a smile on my face. When the play ruffles as many feathers as this one did, I enjoy it even more.

No. 14 – Pageau chants

Pageau, Pageau, Pageau, Pageau

Taking Montreal’s ‘Ole’ chants and putting a Sens spin on them only served to increase the energy that was the 2013 playoff series.

No. 13 – NHL 100 Classic

Getting to experience the first outdoor game in Ottawa firsthand made this moment even more special. Capping it off with a win was the cherry on top.

No. 12 – 5-1 comeback vs. Toronto

Coming back from being down 5-1 is special in itself, but doing so against the Leafs is the icing on the cake. Artem Zub’s first NHL goal on a breakaway out of the box was an added bonus.

No. 11 – Alfie returns and retires with the Sens

Ranking this at 11 was not intentional, but there was no doubt it belonged on the top 25 list.

No. 10 – Brawl vs. Flyers

To this day, it’s impossible to watch the replays from this game and not get fired up.

No. 9 – Alfie sends the Sens to the Final

It would be a crime not to include this somewhere on the list.

No. 8 – Karlsson to Hoffman vs. Boston

I remember watching this goal on television when it happened and to this day it stands out to me as one of the best goals in Sens history.

No. 7 – Clarke MacArthur's overtime winner

The entire playoff run was electric, but this goal and the feelings that came along with it were on another level.

No. 6 – Craig Anderson's shutout

It doesn’t get much more powerful than this. It seemed like the entire hockey world was cheering Anderson on when he shut out the Edmonton Oilers following his wife Nicholle’s cancer battle.

No. 5 – Bobby Ryan's hat trick

Like Anderson’s shutout, Bobby Ryan’s hat trick in his return was a moment that felt unreal.

No. 4 – Pageau's four-goal game

Anytime a player scores four goals in one game it’s special, but doing so to make a comeback and score the overtime winner in a playoff game is another level.

No. 3 – Hamburglar Run

It goes without saying that the Hamburglar run was one of the most iconic stretches of hockey in franchise history. From the playoffs being an unrealistic hope to reality, it felt like nothing was impossible. Curtis Lazar eating the burger is unforgettable.

No. 2 – Playoff line brawl vs. Canadiens

I still remember watching this game as the Senators not only won in dominant fashion (6-1) not just on the scoreboard, but every single fight as well.

No. 1 – Václav Prospal scores on December 16, 2000

Coming in with a heavy personal bias here at number one. Prospal was a family friend who ended a season-long goalless drought on December 16, 2000, the day I was born. Upon scoring he grabbed the puck from the net and brought it to the hospital to deliver to me — a puck I still have to this day.

This list goes hand in hand with the NHL’s Quarter Century Team fan vote, which is open now. The Senators’ First Team members can be voted for HERE.

Ottawa Senators NHL Quarter Century First Team:

Daniel Alfredsson – Dany Heatley – Jason Spezza

Erik Karlsson – Wade Redden

Craig Anderson

