Senators return home for clash with Canadiens

Ottawa 9-1-2 in last 12 games

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators have played just one home game since January — but that will begin to change on Wednesday night, when they welcome the Montreal Canadiens to Canadian Tire Centre for the first game of a three-game homestand. 

The Senators are returning home from a 4-0-1 road trip, and Wednesday mark the first game for trade deadline acquisition Warren Foegele in front of his new fanbase.

“I think just being an Ontario guy, anytime you can come close to home is a pretty special feeling,” said Foegele after morning skate. “Points are so crucial at this time of the year that I think tonight will be a really good game.”

Travis Green said the Senators aren’t planning to alter their approach as they return home from the trip. “Our game didn’t change when we went on the road from when we were playing at home and we’re not planning on changing it now.”

In the absence of Jake Sanderson, Nikolas Matinpalo entered the lineup for Monday’s win over Vancouver for the first time since Jan. 24. Matinpalo played 13:54 beside Nick Jensen, who is a +9 with two assists during the team’s seven-game point streak.

“He’s always ready, he’s always doing the things behind the scenes that he has to do to stay ready,” said Jensen.

“I know mentally it’s hard sometimes when he’s an NHL-caliber defenceman and when you’re not playing consistently it can be frustrating. I get that and I know the feeling, but he’s staying with it, and now’s an opportunity for him. He goes in, he’s super competitive, great skater. I think he stepped in last game and he did great, so he didn’t really miss a beat that whole time, so it’s huge having that.”

Loose Pucks

The Senators are 9-1-2 (.833 points percentage) in their past 12 games dating back to Jan. 25. It’s the first time Ottawa has earned 20 points over any 12-game stretch since March 3 – 23, 2015, when they went 10-1-1 (.875 points percentage) during the Hamburglar run.

With a 2-0 win over the Canucks on Monday, Ottawa earned its 18th road victory of the 2025-26 season. The Senators’ road record now stands at 18-12-4 this season. That matches the club’s entire win total on the road from last season, when the Senators went 18-19-4 on the road. The Senators have a chance to hit the 20-win mark in road games for the first time since 2016-17, when the club went 22-17-2 on the road.

Tim Stützle enters Wednesday’s game against Montreal riding a 13-game point streak dating back to Jan. 24 against Carolina. During this current streak, Stützle has compiled eight goals and nine assists for 17 points. Stützle already has a 13-game point streak this season, which he accomplished from Dec. 9 – Jan. 5.

Brady Tkachuk is riding a personal seven-game point streak, dating back to Feb. 5. It’s the second-longest point streak of his career. Last season, Tkachuk put together three separate streaks of at least six games – including a 9-game streak from Feb. 8 – March 15.

Since Jan. 28, the Senators have posted a 2.08 GAA — which is the best mark in the NHL in that span.

The Faceoff

Montreal is coming off a 3-1 win over Toronto at home on Tuesday night. Through 63 games, they have 80 points, seven ahead of the Senators.

The Senators are 9-3-2 against the Canadiens since 2022-23. This season, they’re 1-0-2 against their regional rivals.

Against Montreal over the past few years, three Senators in particular are enjoying a lot of success: Brady Tkachuk has 18 points in his past 13 games (8 goals, 10 assists); Drake Batherson has 17 points in his past 16 games (7 goals, 10 assists); and Tim Stützle has 15 points in his past 11 games (7 goals, 8 assists).

