Senators return home for clash with Canadiens

The Ottawa Senators have played just one home game since January — but that will begin to change on Wednesday night, when they welcome the Montreal Canadiens to Canadian Tire Centre for the first game of a three-game homestand.

The Senators are returning home from a 4-0-1 road trip, and Wednesday mark the first game for trade deadline acquisition Warren Foegele in front of his new fanbase.

“I think just being an Ontario guy, anytime you can come close to home is a pretty special feeling,” said Foegele after morning skate. “Points are so crucial at this time of the year that I think tonight will be a really good game.”

Travis Green said the Senators aren’t planning to alter their approach as they return home from the trip. “Our game didn’t change when we went on the road from when we were playing at home and we’re not planning on changing it now.”

In the absence of Jake Sanderson, Nikolas Matinpalo entered the lineup for Monday’s win over Vancouver for the first time since Jan. 24. Matinpalo played 13:54 beside Nick Jensen, who is a +9 with two assists during the team’s seven-game point streak.

“He’s always ready, he’s always doing the things behind the scenes that he has to do to stay ready,” said Jensen.

“I know mentally it’s hard sometimes when he’s an NHL-caliber defenceman and when you’re not playing consistently it can be frustrating. I get that and I know the feeling, but he’s staying with it, and now’s an opportunity for him. He goes in, he’s super competitive, great skater. I think he stepped in last game and he did great, so he didn’t really miss a beat that whole time, so it’s huge having that.”