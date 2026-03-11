Senators launch Ottawa Team Threads

Rebranded apparel store part of investment into Canadian Tire Centre

DSC09613

On Monday, the Ottawa Senators completed a renovation and rebrand of their retail store. Formerly the Sens Store in store and Ottawa Team Shop online, the website and the stores located in Canadian Tire Centre are now Ottawa Team Threads.

Ottawa Team Threads is the official team store of the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club. It is the largest Ottawa team apparel store in the nation’s capital, also offering merchandise for the NLL’s Ottawa Black Bears (online and in-store), the PWHL’s Ottawa Charge (online), and city-inspired gear.

Ottawa Team Threads is open on Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on game days. The rebrand signifies the Ottawa Senators’ continued investment in Canadian Tire Centre, the Ottawa-Gatineau community, and enhancing the fan experience.

“This rebrand is about more than a new name,” shared Senior Director of Marketing for the Ottawa Senators, Kati Parrott. “Ottawa Team Threads reflects the pride our fans have in this city and in the Ottawa Senators. We wanted to create a brand that feels bigger than a traditional team shop — something that celebrates Ottawa-Gatineau and gives fans a new way to wear that pride.”

You can find more info about Ottawa Team Threads online.

