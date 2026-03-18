Sens look to sweep season series with Capitals

Ottawa hasn’t won twice in Washington since the 2013–14 season

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© John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

Winners of five of their last six games, the Ottawa Senators will look to stay hot in Washington on Wednesday night, when they meet Alex Ovechkin’s Capitals for the third and final time this season.

Entering play on Wednesday night, the Senators sit five points out of a wild card spot, holding two games in hand on both the Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings, who occupy the two positions.

“Fun opportunity for us to try to make [up] some ground,” said Lars Eller after morning skate, returning to the city where he won a Stanley Cup and played eight seasons.

“We’re going to play a team that’s in that race too, so they’re going to be hungry, and we’ll have to match that and be excited about that opportunity. Back-to-back, it’s just lots of games, that’s what you want as a player, the more the better.”

“I think just the same mentality that we had the past two games,” said Jordan Spence. “I think we’re playing really well so far, and we’ve just got to keep the momentum going, especially with another back-to-back, it’s crucial to have a good game today to kind of carry onto next game.”

Spence (22:55 TOI against Anaheim on Saturday) and Thomas Chabot (28:32 TOI against Montreal last Wednesday) have both set season-high marks for ice time in the absence of the injured Jake Sanderson.

“Obviously losing a guy like Sandy is tough, he logs in a lot of minutes, and he’s a special player,” said Spence. 

“Not just for myself, but I think us as a D-corps, we all have to step up, and it’s not doing any fancy plays, I think we just have to keep playing our game and keeping it simple, and I think that’s why we’ve been successful as a group. I think we all have the same mentality and the same goal, so we just have to keep that going.” 

Travis Green will start Linus Ullmark in goal for the fourth straight game. Ullmark is 7-5-2 with a .900 save percentage and 2.78 goals-against average against the Capitals in his career.

Jackson Starr sets up the Sens match against the Capitals in Sens Today.

Loose Pucks

The Senators have posted an 11-2-2 record in their past 15 games dating back to January 25. It’s the first time Ottawa has produced such a record over a 15-game span since the ‘Hamburglar Run’ at the end of the 2014-15 season.

Drake Batherson has scored eight goals over his past eight games, dating back to February 28. Batherson is the first Ottawa player to score eight goals over any eight-game span since Brady Tkachuk accomplished the feat from March 14 – 27, 2023. Since the NHL returned from its Olympic break on Feb. 25, only Martin Necas and Cutter Gauthier have scored more goals than Batherson.

The Senators scored seven times on their way to a 7-4 win over the Sharks on Sunday at Canadian Tire Centre. Ottawa has scored seven goals in a game on six different occasions this season — the most of any NHL team in the 2025-26 campaign.

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The Faceoff

The Senators are 4-0-2 in their last six regular season meetings against the Washington Capitals, dating back to April 7, 2024. The Senators defeated the Capitals 7-1 in their first visit to Capital One Arena this season back on October 25. Ottawa has not won two games in Washington in the same season since the 2013-14 season.

Washington began a four-game homestand with a shootout loss against Boston on Saturday night. The Caps will host New Jersey and Colorado next. Washington sits three points back of Ottawa, and the Sens also have two games in hand on the Caps.

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