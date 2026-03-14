Sens set for matinee with Ducks

While it seems a bit snowy outside for ducks to be migrating north for the summer, that is the task facing the Senators on Saturday afternoon in Ottawa.

The Anaheim Ducks have already defeated Winnipeg (4-1) and lost to Toronto (6-4) on their northern road trip, which will continue at 1 p.m. in the nation’s capital.

“A very offensive group, lot of skill throughout their lineup, very mobile back end,” said Travis Green of the challenge that the Ducks pose. “Their goalies have played well, there’s a reason they’re where they’re at in the standings.”

Ottawa is coming off a 3-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night, which served as the opener of a three-game homestand that continues on Sunday against the San Jose Sharks.

With Jake Sanderson (week-to-week) and Nick Jensen (day-to-day) out with injuries, the Senators will insert Dennis Gilbert into the lineup on Saturday. The left-shot defenceman skated alongside Nikolas Matinpalo at practice on Friday.

“[Gilbert is a] veteran guy, he understands the defensive side of the game,” said Travis Green ahead of the game. “Bigger body. Looking for him to play a hard and heavy game. Take away time and space against a very offensive team.”