Sens set for matinee with Ducks

Sens defeated Ducks 3-2 in November

McDonalds
By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

While it seems a bit snowy outside for ducks to be migrating north for the summer, that is the task facing the Senators on Saturday afternoon in Ottawa.

The Anaheim Ducks have already defeated Winnipeg (4-1) and lost to Toronto (6-4) on their northern road trip, which will continue at 1 p.m. in the nation’s capital.

“A very offensive group, lot of skill throughout their lineup, very mobile back end,” said Travis Green of the challenge that the Ducks pose. “Their goalies have played well, there’s a reason they’re where they’re at in the standings.” 

Ottawa is coming off a 3-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night, which served as the opener of a three-game homestand that continues on Sunday against the San Jose Sharks.

With Jake Sanderson (week-to-week) and Nick Jensen (day-to-day) out with injuries, the Senators will insert Dennis Gilbert into the lineup on Saturday. The left-shot defenceman skated alongside Nikolas Matinpalo at practice on Friday.

“[Gilbert is a] veteran guy, he understands the defensive side of the game,” said Travis Green ahead of the game. “Bigger body. Looking for him to play a hard and heavy game. Take away time and space against a very offensive team.”

Loose Pucks

The Senators enter play on Saturday afternoon with a 32-23-9 record after 64 games. Ottawa has the exact same point percentage (.570) as the club had after 64 games last season.

Saturday’s matinee contest against the Ducks will mark one of four 1 p.m. ET starts Ottawa has down the stretch of the 2025-26 regular season. The Senators will also play 1 p.m. ET games on March 28 (at Tampa), April 4 (vs Minnesota) and April 11 (at NY Islanders).

Since January 28, the Senators have posted a 2.15 GAA — which is the best mark in the NHL in that span.

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The Faceoff

The Senators have won two games in a row against the Anaheim Ducks, defeating them 3-2 in their earlier matchup this season (Nov. 20 at Anaheim) and 5-1 in their last visit to Canadian Tire Centre (December 11, 2024). 

Drake Batherson had the winning goal against the Ducks in both of those games. If Ottawa can defeat Anaheim on Saturday afternoon, it would mark their first three-game winning streak against the Ducks since Feb. 1, 2018 – Feb. 7, 2019.

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