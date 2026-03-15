Ullmark starts again as Sens host Sharks

Linus Ullmark will start on his bobblehead day after all.

Travis Green told media before the game that Ullmark will make his third straight start in goal when the Ottawa Senators meet the San Jose Sharks on Sunday evening at Canadian Tire Centre.

Ullmark is coming off a 23-save shutout against the Ducks on Saturday afternoon.

“He played well last night, more than 24 hours [in between games], he feels good to go back in,” explained Green.

The Sens have won three straight meetings against the Sharks, who defeated the Canadiens Saturday night in Montreal.

“Yeah, they played last night, but they’re a young team, they’ll be ready to go, the game’s as important for them as it is for us,” said Green.

“Couple hour difference isn’t a huge thing. Really, for us, just playing our game. Little bit of a similarity in teams, young team, very offensive minded. Got a lot of guys that can play fast, we’re going to have to play on our toes tonight and play quick.”