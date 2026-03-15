Ullmark starts again as Sens host Sharks

Sens defeated Ducks 3-2 in November

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© Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

Linus Ullmark will start on his bobblehead day after all.

Travis Green told media before the game that Ullmark will make his third straight start in goal when the Ottawa Senators meet the San Jose Sharks on Sunday evening at Canadian Tire Centre. 

Ullmark is coming off a 23-save shutout against the Ducks on Saturday afternoon.

“He played well last night, more than 24 hours [in between games], he feels good to go back in,” explained Green.

The Sens have won three straight meetings against the Sharks, who defeated the Canadiens Saturday night in Montreal.

 “Yeah, they played last night, but they’re a young team, they’ll be ready to go, the game’s as important for them as it is for us,” said Green.

“Couple hour difference isn’t a huge thing. Really, for us, just playing our game. Little bit of a similarity in teams, young team, very offensive minded. Got a lot of guys that can play fast, we’re going to have to play on our toes tonight and play quick.”

Jackson Starr breaks down the stats ahead of tonight's game against the Sharks.

The Faceoff

Tim Stützle is riding an eight-game point streak against the Sharks heading into Sunday’s game against San Jose at Canadian Tire Centre. The only time Stützle has been held off the scoresheet against the Sharks came in his first game against San Jose on Oct. 21, 2021. Since then, Stützle has collected five goals and 11 assists for 16 points in that span.

Ullmark is one of only four goalies in NHL history to win each of his first eight games against San Jose. Ullmark is 8-0-0 against San Jose, with a .925 save percentage and 2.14 GAA.

The Sharks have won two of three games on their road trip through the Atlantic, 4-2 decisions over Boston and Montreal. They conclude their five-game road trip on Tuesday night in Edmonton.

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Loose Pucks

The Senators enter play on Sunday afternoon with a 33-23-9 record after 65 games. Ottawa has the exact same point percentage (.577) as the club had after 65 games last season.

Thomas Chabot scored the second shorthanded goal of his career on Saturday afternoon against Anaheim and his first since Nov. 21, 2018 against the Minnesota Wild. Chabot became just the fourth defenceman in franchise history with multiple shorthanded goals for the Senators.

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