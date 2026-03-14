One weekend, two games, seven defenders

The Ottawa Senators will embark on a short two-game stretch over two days this weekend with seven defensemen on their roster.

On Saturday morning, the team announced the recall of Lassi Thomson.

The 25-year-old Finnish defenseman will be at Canadian Tire Centre when the team hosts the Anaheim Ducks — the game starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday — and the San Jose Sharks — starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The Senators will likely have to manage without two regular defensemen for these games. Jake Sanderson is sidelined “for a matter of weeks,” and Nick Jensen is also dealing with some issues. “His condition will be re-evaluated on a daily basis,” said head coach Travis Green.

During the most recent practice on Friday, Thomas Chabot and Artem Zub formed the team’s top defensive pairing. Tyler Kleven and Jordan Spence remained a pair. Dennis Gilbert, who was also recalled from Belleville this week, skated alongside Nikolas Matinpalo.

Thomson will join the group. In 55 games with Belleville so far this season, he has recorded 25 points (14 goals and 11 assists). His 130 shots on goal lead the B-Sens defensemen.

A first-round pick — 19th overall — in the 2019 NHL Draft, Thomson has played 18 games in the NHL so far. In those games, he has recorded five assists.