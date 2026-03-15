Batherson breaks tie in 3rd, Senators top Sharks to gain in wild card

Batherson put Ottawa up 5-4 when he deflected Artem Zub’s shot from the blue line.

Dylan Cozens then scored from the slot to make it 6-4 at 14:50 before Brady Tkachuk added an empty-net goal at 17:43 for the 7-4 final.

Warren Foegele and Fabian Zetterlund both had a goal and an assist for the Senators (34-23-9), who have won six of nine (6-1-2) and pulled within three points of the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. Linus Ullmark, coming off a 23-save shutout in a 2-0 win against the Ducks on Saturday, made 19 saves in his third straight start.

Mario Ferraro and Tyler Toffoli both had a goal and an assist for the Sharks (32-27-6), who had won two in a row, including a 4-2 victory against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. San Jose remained one point ahead of the Seattle Kraken for the second wild card from the Western Conference.

Laurent Brossoit made 17 saves in his first NHL start since April 18, 2024. He missed the entire 2024-25 season with knee and hip injuries and has been playing with the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League this season.

Ferraro gave San Jose a 1-0 lead at 4:05 of the first period on a slap shot from the point off a feed from Shakir Mukhamadullin.

Ottawa tied it 1-1 at 7:33 of the first period on an own goal by the Sharks. Batherson was credited with the goal after his backhand shot across the blue paint was deflected off the stick of Ferraro, going past the left pad of Brossoit.

Toffoli put the San Jose ahead 2-1 at 14:43 after deflecting Ferraro’s point shot in front of the crease over Ullmark.

Foegele tied it 2-2 at 4:31 of the second period. A pass up the ice by Ferraro was picked up by Michael Amadio coming off the bench at the blue line. He skated in and passed to Foegle, who sent it five-hole through Brossoit.

Collin Graf scored in his third straight game to put the Sharks back up 3-2 at 10:46. Macklin Celebrini sent the puck to the front of the net, where Graf won a puck battle against two Senators and got it over the glove of Ullmark.

Zetterlund’s power-play goal tied it 3-3 at 13:40, shooting one from the point past Brossoit to end a 13-game goal drought.

Tyler Kleven gave Ottawa its first lead of the game, 4-3, just over a minute later at 14:45. The play started when Foegele picked up a turnover by Graf in the offensive zone and sent the puck to Zetterlund. Zetterlund fed Kleven down low at the edge of the left face-off circle, and he beat Brossoit past the left post.

Michael Misa tied it 4-4 at 3:28 of the third period when he took a pass at the blue line and skated in to score top right corner.