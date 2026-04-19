Six players recalled from Belleville

The Belleville Senators’ 2025-26 season came to an end Saturday night in Syracuse. In their final game, the B-Sens fell 4-0 to the Crunch.

A few hours later, the Ottawa Senators recalled the following players: Tyler Boucher, Xavier Bourgault, Graeme Clarke, Arthur Kaliyev, Oskar Pettersson, and Carter Yakemchuk.

Yakemchuk has just completed his first season as a professional hockey player, recording 10 goals and 30 assists — for a total of 40 points — in 54 games with Belleville. He ranked 12th among AHL defensemen. He was the league’s second-leading scorer among rookie defensemen.

The first-round pick (7th overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft made his NHL debut in late March. He had the opportunity to play in four games before suffering an upper-body injury. In his very first game, in Detroit, he scored a goal and recorded an assist.

Following his return to action with Belleville in April, he recorded four assists in four games.

Kaliyev finished the season leading the American Hockey League in goals. He scored 40 goals in 70 games. Acquired in a trade in March, Clarke finished the season strong, recording 19 points in 15 games with Belleville. Bourgault had by far his most productive season of his career. The former first-round pick of the Edmonton Oilers tallied 57 points in 70 games. Boucher and Pettersson also reached new personal highs.

The B-Sens finished the season with a record of 28-35-8-1.