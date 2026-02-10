Stützle’s superstar talents set to shine in Milan

Senators forward ready for challenge of best-on-best hockey

Z1109415

© Matt Zambonin/NHLI via Getty Images

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

For six and four seasons, respectively, Brady Tkachuk and Jake Sanderson have had front row seats to Tim Stützle’s highlight reel, which includes batting pucks out of mid-air over opposing netminders, and recording both goals and assists thanks to between-the legs handiwork.

Lars Eller has seen just a year of the Stützle show from up close, but even so, the slideshow of Stützle’s 2025-26 highlights is longer than highlights from the average NHL player’s career.

USA, Germany, and Denmark are all in the same group at the Olympics — call Group C a Senators reunion sans Nikolas Matinpalo — so in Milan, Stützle will be giving his three NHL teammates headaches instead of relieving them.

Stützle enters Germany’s opener on Thursday against Denmark riding a five-game goal streak with the Senators, the longest of his career. The last of those was a breakaway overtime winner against Philadelphia set up by Tkachuk in the final game for Ottawa before the break.

“I don’t even know where to start, that guy’s elite at what he does,” said Stützle’s locker room stall mate Nick Cousins after that win.

“Definitely have a better appreciation for him now that I see him on every day on a regular basis just in practice and whatnot. But, [he’s] real good defensively, that maybe doesn’t get talked about enough. He’s great on the penalty kill, he uses his speed a lot to generate chances. We’re certainly lucky to have him, [and] when he’s at the top of his game, it kind of bleeds through the rest of the lineup.”

The 24-year-old Stützle has drawn similar praise from the rest of his team and coaching staff throughout the season for a variety of aspects of his game.

He’s winning 53.6 per cent of his faceoffs, up from his previous career rate of 43.2 per cent. Through two-thirds of the season, he’s already surpassed his previous career high of time on ice on the penalty kill. And, if he continues on his current goal-scoring pace, he’ll finish with 40 goals, which would be the first time reaching that milestone.

It’s hard to picture how Stützle could raise his game to another level at the Olympics, but it also wouldn’t be surprising given the tangible growth he’s exhibited with every new responsibility he’s been handed with the Senators this year.

Meanwhile, Germany’s men’s national team has also been on the rise in recent years. They failed to qualify for the 2014 Sochi Olympics for the first time since West Germany and East Germany were united in 1990.

At the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics without NHLers, they earned a silver medal, the first in the program’s history. And, at the 2023 IIHF World Championships in Finland, they reached the gold medal game before falling to Canada. That was their first medal at the World Championships since 1953.

“I think it’s awesome to see,” said Stützle about the emergence of their national program. “But at the end of the day, we know how hard it’s going to be. When every player is there, it’s always going to be hard, and yeah, we just know what we have to do, we’ll just try our best and go from there.”

Stützle was named an alternate captain for Germany alongside Moritz Seider, while Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl was unsurprisingly named captain. They will open with a game against Eller and Team Denmark on Thursday, then take on Latvia on Saturday and Team USA on Sunday.

“I think it’s going to be great, obviously the US has a good team, I think Denmark’s going to have a good team too, yeah, it’s going to be hard fought battles, and I’m definitely looking forward to it,” said Stützle.

GettyImages-1240644920
GettyImages-2214606979-2
GettyImages-2214873279
GettyImages-1248281098
/

Stützle had a chance to meet the coach of that silver medal winning squad at the 2023 World Championships, Marco Sturm, earlier this season. Sturm was named the head coach of Boston last June, and in the process became the first German head coach in NHL history.

When Sturm retired after a 15-year NHL career in 2012 — during which he played five seasons for the Bruins, recording 20 goals four out of those five years — he did so as the country’s goals and points leader, though he has since been surpassed by Draisaitl.

“I didn’t really have a chance to watch him a whole lot growing up, but obviously Germany just wants to support each other in the league,” said Stützle about Sturm.

“Always happy when guys are doing well, and obviously, we’re in a kind of [playoff] push right now with Boston, they’re in the same division, so I don’t want them to do too well. But I just wanted to introduce myself, talk to him a little bit, and just wish him all the best. I’m really happy for him that he got the coaching job, and I think he’s been doing great things.”

While it will be Harold Kreis behind the bench in Milan, he is certainly no slouch either. Kreis led the 2023 team to silver and is a member of the German Ice Hockey Hall of Fame — he captained Stützle’s former team, Adler Mannheim, for 15 seasons.

Kreis also played for West Germany at the 1984 and 1988 Olympics, teams that both finished fifth. 2026 will mark his first time behind the bench for Germany during best-on-best competition.

“Sturm brought a completely different mindset to the dressing room — to the entire German Ice Hockey Association,” Kreis told DW, Germany’s international broadcaster before heading to Italy.

“No longer was Germany happy with a 3-1 loss to Canada, for example. His attitude was that this is not acceptable. We can do better, we intend to do better. And the team brought this mindset to the ice in 2018, and ever since, the players have brought a high competitive level when they play for Germany.”

When Stützle recalls his favourite memories of the Olympics, one of them does not involve Germany — it’s Sidney Crosby’s ‘golden goal’ in Vancouver. But the other is more prideful. It’s when Germany defeated Canada 4-3 in the semifinals en route to the silver medal in Pyeongchang.

Stützle, Draisaitl, and Seider, along with Lukas Reichel, Nico Sturm, JJ Peterka, and Philipp Grubauer will be relied upon heavily by Kreis in hopes of more performances like 2018 and 2023.

But fitting in the depth pieces of the team will also be imperative. Stützle said he’s excited to play with “every single guy” on the team, including some he hadn’t met before heading to Milan.

Stützle says he watches almost every single Adler Mannheim game, and thus is already quite familiar with the play of Marc Michaelis and Alexander Ehl, who make up the two Eagles joining him on Germany’s forward corps.

And beyond that, he’s just excited to be a part of his first Olympics and is looking forward to cheering on the entire German contingent. “I love watching sports,” said Stützle. “I think that’s what the Olympics are all about, you cheer for your country, and I think that’s going to be the most fun.”

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

News Feed

Meet the Hero’s Ridge honourees for December and January

Milan is all business for Matinpalo

Eller eyes first taste of Olympics

Stutzle, Senators recover to defeat Flyers in OT

Sens look for one last win before Olympic break

Staal breaks tie late, Hurricanes edge Senators to push point streak to 9

Stützle sizzling as Sens chase another win in Carolina

Giroux breaks tie late, Senators end Penguins’ winning streak at 6

Sens visit Pens looking for fourth straight win

Ullmark returns as Sens wrap up homestand

‘We’ve got to reset and do it again’

Stützle has goal, assist in Senators win against Avalanche

Sens face heavy test with Avalanche in town

Tuning out the white noise amid a Canadian winter

Xavier Bourgault returns to Ottawa

Halliday has 3 points, Senators score 7 to cruise past Golden Knights

Sens look to snap out of skid against Vegas

Mayor of Ottawa proclaims Jan. 24 as Jacques Martin Day 