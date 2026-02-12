Sanderson, Tkachuk free to set sights on Olympic dream

The Americans' tournament begins this Thursday at 3:10 p.m.

GettyImages-2258731617

© Matt Zambonin/NHLI via Getty Images

By Sylvain St-Laurent
Director, Communications

During the first weeks of 2026, Jake Sanderson and Brady Tkachuk really wanted to focus on the task at hand with their NHL team. They didn't want to get too distracted by the Olympics and everything that comes with it.

Sometimes, it was impossible to escape.

The Senators spend a lot of time traveling to major American cities. In the last month, they have visited Salt Lake City, Denver, New York, Detroit, Columbus, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, and Philadelphia. In all of these cities, they encountered proud and excited hockey fans who wanted to talk about the upcoming international tournament.

“It's not just the fans,” Tkachuk said. “In Carolina, as I was leaving the arena, I ran into at least six people who wished me luck at the Games. The group included arena employees, but also a security guard and a police officer. It was nuts.”

The captain sees the same people every time he walks through the arena when the Senators visit Raleigh. They don't often stop him to chat.

“It’s the amount of people that you normally wouldn’t expect to care. I'm not going to lie to you. It’s getting pretty exciting.”

The wait has been long enough. Team USA will begin its tournament on Thursday at 3:10 p.m. EST, facing off against Latvia at the Milano Santagiulia IHO Arena. They will then take on Denmark — with Lars Eller — and Germany — with Tim Stützle — before the conclusion of the preliminary round.

The conversation with Tkachuk took place in the lobby of the hotel where the Senators were staying in Philadelphia, on the eve of the team's last game before the Olympic break.

Jake Sanderson was sitting next to his teammate. As a future member of the U.S. Olympic team, he too had stories to tell.

“Just yesterday, as I was leaving our hotel, I ran into a group of kids who wanted autographs. They told me they were fans of the U.S. national team. They promised me they would watch all of our games,” Sanderson said. "I feel the same way Brady does. We're about to experience something that is much bigger than us."

Tkachuk and Sanderson were excited, just hours away from the big departure. Since the Senators had been successful in recent weeks, winning four of their previous five games, they could start thinking about the great experience that lay ahead.

Without really knowing what the atmosphere would be like in Italy, the two players could imagine themselves playing in front of hostile crowds.

“I feel like we’re going to be the enemies, personally. People won't want to see us do well. I'm ready for that,” said the player who is used to dealing with boos from the crowd in at least 31 NHL arenas. "I'm ready for that. I know that lots of people will be supporting us from afar. We won’t be the fan favorites every game but we do strive in those types of environments.”

Once again, Sanderson agrees. “I remember a game at the World Championship. We were playing against Poland. The tournament wasn't even being held in Poland. It was in the Czech Republic. The fans wanted to see us lose,” he says. “That's how it often is. People want to see the big dogs go down early. It doesn't bother me. It's the kind of thing that fires me up.”

Sanderson and Tkachuk will feel the full support of their millions of fans, back home, knowing full well that those fans have high expectations. The Americans won their last gold medal in men's ice hockey when they achieved the famous “Miracle on Ice” in Lake Placid in 1980. It was their second victory in the Olympic final. The previous one had taken place 20 years earlier, in 1960, in Squaw Valley.

Between 1998 and 2014, during the five editions of the Games marked by the presence of NHL players, the United States won silver twice. Each time, they were defeated by the Canadian national team in the grand final.

Memories of the 4 Nations

Brady Tkachuk and Jake Sanderson didn't talk much about the Olympics during the fall for another specific reason: Sanderson didn't want to get ahead of himself.

Tkachuk knew early on, in mid-June, that he would be part of the adventure. He was one of the first six players named to the U.S. team. “After that, when I wanted to talk to him about it, this guy was always, like, I have to make it first” said Tkachuk, pointing to Sanderson. “I knew he was basically a lock. He proved himself during the 4 Nations Face-Off. During that tournament, he not only proved that he is one of the best defensemen in the United States, he showed that he is one of the best defensemen in the world.”

In this short tournament, which reminded hockey fans how exciting international competitions between the world's best players can be, the two Senators stalwarts were key figures. They scored both of their team's goals in the final against Canada.

Since then, Sanderson has continued to prove himself. He was ranked ninth among the NHL's most productive defensemen when the Olympic break began. He is one of only seven defensemen in the league to average more than 25 minutes of ice time per game.

“Last year, I saw what the future could look like. That idea never really left me. It also served as extra motivation to bring my game to where it needed to be. I knew Brady would be going to the Games, and I wanted to go with him. We've represented the United States on a few occasions already. We played in the World Championship and the 4 Nations. The Olympics will be awesome.”

Mike King, the third Senators with Team USA

Jake Sanderson and Brady Tkachuk won't be alone at the Games. A third member of the Ottawa Senators organization will be part of the US delegation in Milan. Mike King, who serves as video coach for the Senators, will hold the same position with his national team.

The young coach, who hails from New Hampshire, has followed a similar path. He also participated in the World Championship and the 4 Nations Face-Off before receiving an invitation to the Games. Milano Cortina will allow him to live his first Olympic experience.

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

News Feed

Senators staffers Nicoletta and Forget ready for Olympic debuts

Stützle’s superstar talents set to shine in Milan

Meet the Hero’s Ridge honourees for December and January

Milan is all business for Matinpalo

Eller eyes first taste of Olympics

Stutzle, Senators recover to defeat Flyers in OT

Sens look for one last win before Olympic break

Staal breaks tie late, Hurricanes edge Senators to push point streak to 9

Stützle sizzling as Sens chase another win in Carolina

Giroux breaks tie late, Senators end Penguins’ winning streak at 6

Sens visit Pens looking for fourth straight win

Ullmark returns as Sens wrap up homestand

‘We’ve got to reset and do it again’

Stützle has goal, assist in Senators win against Avalanche

Sens face heavy test with Avalanche in town

Tuning out the white noise amid a Canadian winter

Xavier Bourgault returns to Ottawa

Halliday has 3 points, Senators score 7 to cruise past Golden Knights