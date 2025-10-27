Shepard recalled from Belleville

The Ottawa Senators recalled goaltender Hunter Shepard from their Belleville farm team on Monday morning.

Shepard, a 29-year-old veteran, is off to another promising start to the season in the American Hockey League. After playing three games, he has a 2-1-0 record with a 2.69 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.

He just had an excellent weekend, picking up two wins in as many days on the road in Toronto against the Marlies. In those two games, he stopped 49 of 53 shots.

“Shep is a dog! I know he was a big part of Hershey's success. He gives you a chance to win every night, and that's what you want from a goaltender,” forward Stephen Halliday told the Belleville Sens Entertainment Network (BSEN) after the second game.

Shepard won the Calder Cup twice, in 2023 and 2024, with the Hershey Bears.

The Senators will begin a two-game homestand on Monday when they host the Boston Bruins.