Sens Set-up: Sunday Battle vs Columbus Blue Jackets 

Senators look to keep the push to the playoffs going on Sunday

GettyImages-2207567263

The Ottawa Senators will look for their third consecutive win on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. ET when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets. Limited tickets remain, so get yours HERE while you still can!

This game will be the first of a home-and-away series against their fellow wild card hopefuls. The Jackets are led by Zach Werenski who has 74 points on the season, but the Senators will look to shut him and his teammates down coming off a shutout against 2024 Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers on Saturday.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy the weather by visitng the plaza which will be open for the first time since November. The 5:00 p.m. ET puck drop is the perfect opportunity for the whole family to enjoy an Ottawa Senators hockey game.

With limited tickets left, it’s poised to be an electric atmosphere as the Senators continue host a team that is also vying for a spot in the playoffs. Be here to support your Senators by getting your tickets HERE!

