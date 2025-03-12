Senators Win Fourth Straight with Victory Over Flyers

After the quick start for the Senators, the rest of the first period remained scoreless. Tkachuk’s goal was the difference maker as the Sens headed into the first intermission up 1-0. After the first 20 minutes, the Senators held a slight edge in shots at 6-5.

The Flyers tied things up at 1-1 when Jamie Drysdale scored his fifth goal of the season at 3:03 into the third.

Just a minute later, Tyler Kleven scored his third goal of the season at 4:14 to restore the Senators’ lead at 2-1. Picking up assists on the goal were David Perron and Drake Batherson.