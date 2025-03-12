Senators Win Fourth Straight with Victory Over Flyers
The Ottawa Senators won their fourth straight over the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 5-2.
The Ottawa Senators won their fourth straight over the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 5-2. Brady Tkachuk, Michael Amadio, Dylan Cozens, Tyler Kleven and Shane Pinto all scored for the Senators, while Anton Forsberg made 20 saves in net for a .909% save percentage.
It was captain Brady Tkachuk just 24 seconds into the game with a quick one timer to open the scoring. With the goal, Tkachuk moved into fourth all-time in franchise goals scored and sixth all-time in points. His 27th of the season, the goal came assisted by Claude Giroux and Tim Stützle.
After the quick start for the Senators, the rest of the first period remained scoreless. Tkachuk’s goal was the difference maker as the Sens headed into the first intermission up 1-0. After the first 20 minutes, the Senators held a slight edge in shots at 6-5.
The Flyers tied things up at 1-1 when Jamie Drysdale scored his fifth goal of the season at 3:03 into the third.
Just a minute later, Tyler Kleven scored his third goal of the season at 4:14 to restore the Senators’ lead at 2-1. Picking up assists on the goal were David Perron and Drake Batherson.
After sustained pressure in the Senators’ end, the Flyers answered back to tie the game once again as Rodrigo Abols scored his second goal of the season at 8:44 to make it 2-2.
A power play opportunity saw the Senators unable to convert, but just after the man advantage expired, Michael Amadio found the back of the net to give the Senators a 3-2 lead with 4:59 remaining in the second. A nifty pass from Adam Gaudette earned him an assist on Amadio’s eighth goal of the season alongside Jake Sanderson.
Following 40 minutes of play, the Senators held a 3-2 lead over the Flyers. The Senators also led in all three categories of shots (18-15), face-off percentage (52.8%), and hits (20-13).
Not long into the third period, the Flyers thought they had a sure goal until Matthew Highmore flew down the ice to bat the puck out of midair and keep the Senators up by one.
Scoring his second goal in as many games was Dylan Cozens with his 13th goal of the season at 10:59 into the third to double the Senators’ lead to 4-2. The goal, Cozens’ second as a Senator, came unassisted and marked the 200th point of his career.
With 3:30 left in the third period, the Flyers pulled the goaltender for the extra attacker as they looked to comeback from their two-goal deficit.
It was a futile effort, as Shane Pinto scored his 15th goal of the season with 24 seconds remaining to solidify the Sens’ victory by a score of 5-2. Picking up the lone assist on the goal was Michael Amadio for his second point of the night.
The Senators will return to play on Thursday when they host the Boston Bruins at 7:00 p.m. ET Canadian Tire Centre. Tickets to the game are available HERE for purchase.
Postgame availabilities:
For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.
Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/
Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators
Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators
Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators