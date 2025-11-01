Senators travel to Montreal for first battle with Canadiens of the year

Sens and Habs split a pair of spirited preseason matches

© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

2024–25 marked a turning point for the rebuilds of two Atlantic Division foes, as both the Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens broke playoff droughts.

The rivalry does not just exist on paper. The teams made that rather clear in the preseason, when they combined for nine fighting majors and 150 total penalty minutes in their first of two meetings, a 5-0 Montreal win.

“I think it’s just two teams on a similar path,” said Shane Pinto, who leads Ottawa with eight goals. “I don’t think it’s going to change from here out.”

While the second game, a 3-1 Ottawa win, was without any of the same extracurriculars, there is much anticipation for the first meeting of the regular season between teams looking to take another step in 2025–26.

“I think it’s always physical against them, it’s a rivalry for sure, going back to the preseason,” said Shane Pinto. “It’s going to be a fun game. Obviously, Saturday night in Montreal is going to be a fun atmosphere and we’re excited for it.”

The Senators finished October 4-1-1, rebounding from a tough start that included the loss of captain Brady Tkachuk to injury. Pinto has been one of those who have been thrust into the spotlight in that absence, and is averaging the second-most time on ice among forwards, only behind Tim Stützle.

“No one’s going to replace him,” said Pinto when asked how the team is adjusting without Tkachuk. “Obviously he’s our captain and an unbelievable player, but at some point, guys are going to have to step up, and I think the last few games, guys have. It’s going to have to be the same way the next few weeks without him.”

Jackson Starr's Sens Today segment from November 1, 2025.

Sens stars stay hot

Drake Batherson extended his point streak to four games with an assist Thursday. The right-winger has scored four goals and added six assists in those four games. Since October 21, only Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks has recorded more points than Batherson.

Tim Stützle also extended his point streak to four games with an assist Thursday. The centre has scored three goals and added five assists in those four games.

Jake Sanderson similarly extended his point streak to four games with the game-tying goal against Calgary. Sanderson has scored two games in a row and added four assists in those four games. After Thursday’s games, Cale Makar of the Avalanche was the only defenceman in the NHL with more points than Sanderson.

Loose Pucks

The Senators finished October with a 6-5-1 record. The team had not won six games in the first month of the regular season since the 2011-12 season.

Following their 4-3 shootout win over the Flames on Thursday, the Senators find themselves tied for second in the NHL with 43 goals scored — trailing only the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Senators have not finished inside the top five in goals scored since the 2011-12 season, when they finished fourth with 243 goals.

The Faceoff

Ottawa has played the Canadiens the most of any opponent in the NHL. In 171 meetings, the Sens are 82-73-5-11 all-time.

The Senators have posted a 10-3-0 record against Montreal in their past 13 head-to-head contests dating back to April 5, 2022. Drake Batherson has paced Ottawa offensively in those games, collecting 14 points (5 goals, 9 assists) in this stretch against the Canadiens.

Lars Eller is returning to play his former team and has enjoyed a great deal of success in 24 prior games against Montreal — the centre has recorded 10 goals, eight assists, and a +11 rating. Last season, he scored three of those goals.

Montreal is 8-3-0 after 11 games and sits tied for first in the Atlantic Division.

