Senators travel to Montreal for first battle with Canadiens of the year

2024–25 marked a turning point for the rebuilds of two Atlantic Division foes, as both the Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens broke playoff droughts.

The rivalry does not just exist on paper. The teams made that rather clear in the preseason, when they combined for nine fighting majors and 150 total penalty minutes in their first of two meetings, a 5-0 Montreal win.

“I think it’s just two teams on a similar path,” said Shane Pinto, who leads Ottawa with eight goals. “I don’t think it’s going to change from here out.”

While the second game, a 3-1 Ottawa win, was without any of the same extracurriculars, there is much anticipation for the first meeting of the regular season between teams looking to take another step in 2025–26.

“I think it’s always physical against them, it’s a rivalry for sure, going back to the preseason,” said Shane Pinto. “It’s going to be a fun game. Obviously, Saturday night in Montreal is going to be a fun atmosphere and we’re excited for it.”

The Senators finished October 4-1-1, rebounding from a tough start that included the loss of captain Brady Tkachuk to injury. Pinto has been one of those who have been thrust into the spotlight in that absence, and is averaging the second-most time on ice among forwards, only behind Tim Stützle.

“No one’s going to replace him,” said Pinto when asked how the team is adjusting without Tkachuk. “Obviously he’s our captain and an unbelievable player, but at some point, guys are going to have to step up, and I think the last few games, guys have. It’s going to have to be the same way the next few weeks without him.”