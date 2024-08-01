The matchups for this year’s Prospects Challenge in Buffalo have been announced. The schedule sees Ottawa face-off against three teams over the course of four days between Friday, September 13 through Monday, September 16.
Senators to participate in the 2024 Prospects Challenge
The Ottawa Senators' schedule for the 2024 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo has been announced.
Opponent
Date
Time
New Jersey Devils
Friday, September 13
3:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Saturday, September 14
12:00 p.m.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Monday, September 16
1:30 p.m.
This year’s tournament, taking place at the LECOM Harborcenter, will be the third time the Senators participate and the first appearance for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Last year’s tournament saw the Senators face off against the New Jersey Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Montreal Canadiens.
Fans can stay tuned for the Senators’ 2024 Prospect Challenge roster to be announced later this summer.
