Senators to host The Tragically Hip Night on Wednesday, Feb. 26

Senators Community Foundation will be announcing a meaningful gift to the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund

ott-News Release

OTTAWA – For the first time in franchise history, the Ottawa Senators will host The Tragically Hip Night on Wednesday, Feb. 26, when they face-off against the Winnipeg Jets at Canadian Tire Centre. The night will feature a ceremonial puck drop with Gord Downie’s brothers Patrick and Mike, and intermission performances by Road Apples: the original and premier tribute to The Tragically Hip.

The Senators Community Foundation will be announcing a meaningful gift to the Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund (DWF) and will invite game-day fans and supporters to join in this effort to make an impact. The mission of DWF, particularly through programs like Legacy Schools and Legacy Spaces, aligns closely with the strategy of the Senators Community Foundation as well as the Ottawa Senators commitment to fostering cultural understanding and promoting reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples in Canada.

“We are excited to host an evening celebrating an iconic Canadian band with its roots in Eastern Ontario, said Jeff Harrop, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Customer Engagement for the Ottawa Senators. “It is an honour to have the Senators Community Foundation partner with the DWF and to host a night celebrating Canadiana and this country’s love of hockey.”

With less than 2,000 remaining, get your tickets now for a night of music, hockey, and Canadian celebration. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased at www.ottawasenators.com/tickets.

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com/tickets

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

For more information, please contact:

Erin Campbell, [email protected]

News Feed

Preview: Senators at Lightning, February 6, 2025

Senators Fall 4-3 to Lightning

Preview: Senators at Lightning, February 4, 2025

Senators Continue Hot Streak with 5-2 Victory Over Predators

Jake Sanderson Named NHL's Third Star of the Week

Senators Dominate Wild 6-0

Brady Tkachuk records 100th career multi-point game

Meet the Hero's Ridge Nominees for the Month of January

Preview: Wild at Senators, February 1, 2025

Week Ahead presented by Betway

Senators Beat Capitals in Overtime for Third Straight Win

Preview: Capitals at Senators, January 30, 2025

Sens Set-up: Canadian Armed Forces Night vs Washington Capitals

Senators Set to Celebrate Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night

Senators Win Back-to-Back

Preview: Utah at Senators, January 26, 2025

Sens Set-up: Back in Action against Utah

Senators defeat Leafs 2-1