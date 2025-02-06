Senators to host The Tragically Hip Night on Wednesday, Feb. 26

OTTAWA – For the first time in franchise history, the Ottawa Senators will host The Tragically Hip Night on Wednesday, Feb. 26, when they face-off against the Winnipeg Jets at Canadian Tire Centre. The night will feature a ceremonial puck drop with Gord Downie’s brothers Patrick and Mike, and intermission performances by Road Apples: the original and premier tribute to The Tragically Hip.

The Senators Community Foundation will be announcing a meaningful gift to the Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund (DWF) and will invite game-day fans and supporters to join in this effort to make an impact. The mission of DWF, particularly through programs like Legacy Schools and Legacy Spaces, aligns closely with the strategy of the Senators Community Foundation as well as the Ottawa Senators commitment to fostering cultural understanding and promoting reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples in Canada.

“We are excited to host an evening celebrating an iconic Canadian band with its roots in Eastern Ontario, said Jeff Harrop, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Customer Engagement for the Ottawa Senators. “It is an honour to have the Senators Community Foundation partner with the DWF and to host a night celebrating Canadiana and this country’s love of hockey.”

With less than 2,000 remaining, get your tickets now for a night of music, hockey, and Canadian celebration. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased at www.ottawasenators.com/tickets.