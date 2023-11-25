Senators to host Panthers on Hockey Fights Cancer Night

The Senators 17th game of the season will take place in front of the backdrop of the club’s annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night. Get your tickets here!

The evening will celebrate all National Capital residents who have fought, are fighting, or are a part of a family impacted by cancer. Funds raised through the Senators Community Foundation during the evening will go directly to support children's oncology at organizations like CHEO and the Bryan Murray Legacy Fund. You'll also have a chance to meet some of these brave kids from CHEO during the game.

Fans at the game will be inspired by stories from the community as well as touched by the ongoing generosity of Sens fans and local corporations. There will also be numerous ways fans can help support the Senators Community Foundation at the game or at home. Fans will be able to give right from their seats using the latest technology. Additionally, fans will be able to bid on special purple autographed HFC jerseys, purchase HFC Senators items from the Sens Store with a portion of the proceeds supporting children’s oncology.

