Senators sign forward Shane Pinto to a four-year contract extension

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators general manager and president of hockey operations Steve Staios announced today the club has signed forward Shane Pinto to a four-year contract extension. The deal carries a $7.5 million AAV through the 2029-30 season.

Pinto, who turned 25 on Tuesday, appeared in 17 games so far in the 2025-26 season, tallying 8 goals and 14 points. Since he made his NHL debut with the Senators on April 17, 2021, the Franklin Square, N.Y. native has collected 121 points in 227 regular season games.

“Shane is an important part of our core and we are pleased to have him with us for the foreseeable future,” said Staios. “This is a great opportunity for this group to grow together.”

A second-round pick by the Senators in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Pinto represented the United States in the last two editions of the IIHF World Championship. Last spring, he scored 10 points in eight games during the tournament, where the Americans won the gold medal. His performance earned him an invitation to USA Hockey's summer orientation camp in preparation for the 2026 Olympic Games.

