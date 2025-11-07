Senators second half tickets go on sale next Wednesday

Sunday, Jan. 25, 5 p.m. vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Grab your red and bring the energy as the Sens hit the ice in their red third jerseys to take on the 2023 Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights.

Off the ice, arrive early to score special deals on food and beverages before puck drop. It's a night where Ottawa-Gatineau pride takes centre ice with city-themed activations, entertainment, and more!