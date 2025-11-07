Senators second half tickets go on sale next Wednesday

All second half games — including Sparty’s birthday, Montreal, and Toronto — on sale Nov. 12

Second_Half_Promo_Schedule_1920x1080_Live_ENG_v2_FA

The wait is over! All second half tickets for the Senators will go on sale next Wednesday, Nov. 12. Lots of exciting matchups are on tap for Ottawa in the second half of the 2025–26 season. Sens Insiders receive pre-sale opportunities, special promotions, contests, and more! Subscribe now!

Sunday, Jan. 25, 5 p.m. vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Grab your red and bring the energy as the Sens hit the ice in their red third jerseys to take on the 2023 Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights.

Off the ice, arrive early to score special deals on food and beverages before puck drop. It's a night where Ottawa-Gatineau pride takes centre ice with city-themed activations, entertainment, and more!

Wednesday, Jan. 28, 7:30 p.m. vs. Colorado Avalanche

The Sens will welcome another recent Stanley Cup winner, the Colorado Avalanche, to Canadian Tire Centre for a rare Wednesday night matchup.

On Canadian Armed Forces night presented by Canadian Tire, the Senators will pay tribute to the bravery, service, and sacrifice of our veterans and active-duty members with special in-game moments of recognition.

Wednesday, March 11, 7:30 p.m. vs. Montreal Canadiens

The Sens and Habs will battle on Wednesday Night Hockey in mid-March. The Sens hold an 8-3-1 record against the Canadiens since 2022–23.

Saturday, March 14, 1 p.m. vs. Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks will come to town to celebrate Sparty’s birthday in mid-March.

Get ready to party at Sparty's Birthday Bash presented by Haribo! Celebrate with Sparty and his mascot friends from across the league for an afternoon full of games, laughter and family fun. Plus, the first 5,000 kids will score an exclusive Sparty towel!

Sunday, March 15, 5 p.m. vs. San Jose Sharks

The secret’s out... Almost! Get ready for Bobblehead Night presented by Canadian Tire, where you can take home a mystery fan-favourite Sens player bobblehead, but which player will it be? You'll have to show up to find out! Arrive early and be one of the first 7,000 to score yours!

Thursday, March 26, 7 p.m. vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Erik Karlsson, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang will make the second of two trips to Canadian Tire Centre for a Sunday evening matchup.

Grab your red and bring the energy as the Sens hit the ice in their red third jerseys. Off the ice, arrive early to score special deals on food and beverages before puck drop. It's a night where Ottawa-Gatineau pride takes centre ice with city-themed activations, entertainment, and more!

Saturday, April 4, 1 p.m. vs. Minnesota

Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild come to town for the lone time this season in April.

We're letting the kids call the shots at Kids Take Over Day presented by Dairy Farmers of Ontario! Watch as the next generation become the big stars – taking over hosting, announcing, and game-day duties in the most adorable way possible! Plus, the first 5,000 kids will receive a Sens breakfast bowl.

Wednesday, April 15, 7:30 p.m. vs. Toronto

The last game of the season for the Sens spells a meeting of a recent April opponent — the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Sens and Leafs battled in the first round on the NHL playoffs last spring, with the Leafs coming out victorious. The Battle of Ontario is a perennial rivalry, and with playoff races often coming down to the last game of the season, there could be more than provincial bragging rights on the line.

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

News Feed

Leevi Meriläinen embracing the process, from Ottawa to Belleville and back

Bruins edge Senators on Zacha's late goal in OT

Sens hit the road for Boston

Ottawa Senators announce the return of Sens Skills presented by CAA North & East Ontario

Senators use rare break in schedule to prepare for busy November

 Senators to host Indigenous Culture Celebration on Sunday

Batherson named second star of the week

Sens team up with Ordr to improve game-day experience

Ottawa Senators vs Montreal Canadiens Game Recap

Senators travel to Montreal for first battle with Canadiens of the year

Eller settling in seamlessly with Senators

Sanderson's late game-tying goal propels Senators past Flames in shootout for comeback win

Senators welcome slumping Flames

Sens host annual Halloween game

Sens Student Army hosts Breaking The Ice as Senators defeat Flyers

Blake Vanek Continues to Craft his Style of Play in WHL

Senators Fall to Blackhawks

Sens look to continue winning ways in Chicago