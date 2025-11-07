The wait is over! All second half tickets for the Senators will go on sale next Wednesday, Nov. 12. Lots of exciting matchups are on tap for Ottawa in the second half of the 2025–26 season. Sens Insiders receive pre-sale opportunities, special promotions, contests, and more! Subscribe now!
Senators second half tickets go on sale next Wednesday
All second half games — including Sparty’s birthday, Montreal, and Toronto — on sale Nov. 12
Sunday, Jan. 25, 5 p.m. vs. Vegas Golden Knights
Grab your red and bring the energy as the Sens hit the ice in their red third jerseys to take on the 2023 Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights.
Off the ice, arrive early to score special deals on food and beverages before puck drop. It's a night where Ottawa-Gatineau pride takes centre ice with city-themed activations, entertainment, and more!
Wednesday, Jan. 28, 7:30 p.m. vs. Colorado Avalanche
The Sens will welcome another recent Stanley Cup winner, the Colorado Avalanche, to Canadian Tire Centre for a rare Wednesday night matchup.
On Canadian Armed Forces night presented by Canadian Tire, the Senators will pay tribute to the bravery, service, and sacrifice of our veterans and active-duty members with special in-game moments of recognition.
Wednesday, March 11, 7:30 p.m. vs. Montreal Canadiens
The Sens and Habs will battle on Wednesday Night Hockey in mid-March. The Sens hold an 8-3-1 record against the Canadiens since 2022–23.
Saturday, March 14, 1 p.m. vs. Anaheim Ducks
The Anaheim Ducks will come to town to celebrate Sparty’s birthday in mid-March.
Get ready to party at Sparty's Birthday Bash presented by Haribo! Celebrate with Sparty and his mascot friends from across the league for an afternoon full of games, laughter and family fun. Plus, the first 5,000 kids will score an exclusive Sparty towel!
Sunday, March 15, 5 p.m. vs. San Jose Sharks
The secret’s out... Almost! Get ready for Bobblehead Night presented by Canadian Tire, where you can take home a mystery fan-favourite Sens player bobblehead, but which player will it be? You'll have to show up to find out! Arrive early and be one of the first 7,000 to score yours!
Thursday, March 26, 7 p.m. vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
Erik Karlsson, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang will make the second of two trips to Canadian Tire Centre for a Sunday evening matchup.
Grab your red and bring the energy as the Sens hit the ice in their red third jerseys. Off the ice, arrive early to score special deals on food and beverages before puck drop. It's a night where Ottawa-Gatineau pride takes centre ice with city-themed activations, entertainment, and more!
Saturday, April 4, 1 p.m. vs. Minnesota
Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild come to town for the lone time this season in April.
We're letting the kids call the shots at Kids Take Over Day presented by Dairy Farmers of Ontario! Watch as the next generation become the big stars – taking over hosting, announcing, and game-day duties in the most adorable way possible! Plus, the first 5,000 kids will receive a Sens breakfast bowl.
Wednesday, April 15, 7:30 p.m. vs. Toronto
The last game of the season for the Sens spells a meeting of a recent April opponent — the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Sens and Leafs battled in the first round on the NHL playoffs last spring, with the Leafs coming out victorious. The Battle of Ontario is a perennial rivalry, and with playoff races often coming down to the last game of the season, there could be more than provincial bragging rights on the line.
