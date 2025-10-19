Senators recall Søgaard from Belleville

Meriläinen loaned to the B-Sens

Mads Sogaard

The Ottawa Senators completed two roster moves on Sunday morning.

First, they loaned goaltender Leevi Meriläinen to the Belleville Senators in the American Hockey League. They then called up goaltender Mads Søgaard.

In his first NHL start of the season last Wednesday in Buffalo, Meriläinen faced 26 shots and allowed seven goals. Søgaard, 24, has played in two games so far with Belleville. He has a record of 0-1-1 and a goals-against average of 2.94.

The Senators will continue their home stand on Tuesday when they host the defending Western Conference champions, the Edmonton Oilers.

