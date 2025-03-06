Senators Pick Up Crucial Two Points in Chicago
The Ottawa Senators earned two crucial points with a 4-3 overtime victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.
The Ottawa Senators earned two crucial points with a 4-3 overtime victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. Brady Tkachuk, David Perron and Josh Norris all scored for the Senators alongside Tim Stützle who netted the overtime winner. Drake Batherson and Jake Sanderson both had two-point outings with a pair of assists each.
Opening the scoring for the Senators was the tkaptain Brady Tkachuk with his fourth goal in as many games just 2:25 into the opening period. Tkachuk’s goal, his 24th of the season, came on a tip in front of the net off a shot by Artem Zub who picked up an assist on the goal. Also earning an assist on the goal, which put the Senators up 1-0, was Jake Sanderson.
A misplay by the Senators gave the Blackhawks an opportunity in front of the net. Jumping on the puck was Ryan Donato with his 23rd goal of the season to tie the game 1-1 at 11:38 into the first.
An interference penalty on Brady Tkachuk led to a power play goal from Tuevo Teravainen just 32 seconds later. The goal, Teravainen’s 15th of the season, gave the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead at 12:22 in the first.
Answering back for the Senators just 1:45 later was David Perron with his third goal of the season. A skilled hand-eye play to bat the puck out of midair, the goal came at 14:07 into the opening period to tie the game at 2-2. Picking up the assists on Perron’s goal were Drake Batherson and Josh Norris.
Following a scoreless rest of the first period, the Senators headed into the first intermission tied at two. The Senators dominated the Blackhawks with double the shots at 10-5, as well as a dominant 75% face-off percentage.
Halfway through the second period at 10:29, Josh Norris restored the Senators’ lead at 3-2 with his 20th goal of the season. Drake Batherson and Jake Sanderson both earned their second assists of the night on Norris’ goal.
Thanks to the goal from Josh Norris, the Senators closed out the second period with a 3-2 lead while maintaining their lead in shots with 17 to the Blackhawk’s 13.
Craig Smith scored his ninth goal of the season just 1:47 into the third period to tie the game by a score of 3-3.
Both teams traded chances but neither found the back of the net for the remainder of the period as regulation solved nothing and the Senators headed to overtime for the second game in a row.
Just 43 seconds into overtime, Tim Stützle won it in overtime to give the Senators a 4-3 victory. The goal immediately went to review for goaltender interference but the call on the ice stood and it was a good goal. Stützle’s 20th of the season, the goal saw him extend his point streak to 13 games.
With tonight’s victory, the Senators recorded their first win in Chicago since December 20, 2016, when the team also recorded a 4-3 (in regulation).
The Senators will return to play at home on Saturday when they take on the New York Rangers at 12:30 p.m. ET. Saturday will see the Senators host their fan favourite Kids Takeover game as well. Tickets to the game are available HERE for purchase.
