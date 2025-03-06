Senators Pick Up Crucial Two Points in Chicago

The Ottawa Senators earned two crucial points with a 4-3 overtime victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. Brady Tkachuk, David Perron and Josh Norris all scored for the Senators alongside Tim Stützle who netted the overtime winner. Drake Batherson and Jake Sanderson both had two-point outings with a pair of assists each.

Opening the scoring for the Senators was the tkaptain Brady Tkachuk with his fourth goal in as many games just 2:25 into the opening period. Tkachuk’s goal, his 24th of the season, came on a tip in front of the net off a shot by Artem Zub who picked up an assist on the goal. Also earning an assist on the goal, which put the Senators up 1-0, was Jake Sanderson.