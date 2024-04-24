Whether it was highlighting sustained success over a long career or an NHL debut or first NHL goal, the Senators players achieved a lot in terms of personal success this season. Though the team has made it clear that they aren't playing for individual stats and that team success is at the forefront of all of their goals, the players acheived some truly noteworthy milestones this year across the roster and that deserves to be celebrated. Without further ado we break it down below.
A Season of Milestones
Breaking down all the milestones achieved by Senators players in the 2023-24 NHL season
Forwards
Brady Tkachuk
Nobody had a bigger season for the Senators than the Captain. Setting new career highs in goals with 37 and was particularly effective on the power play setting a new career best with 12 on the man advantage. Tkachuk crossed off a few milestones as he moved his way up the Senators leader boards. In crossing the 400 games mark he now sits 16th all-time for the Senators in games played with 440. His 37 goals helped him cross the 300-point threshold putting him seventh on the Senators all-time goal scoring list (162), ninth on the Senators all-time points list (349), while additionally moving up to 11th on the Senators all-time assists list (187).
On top of the success in the Senators record books, he also put his stamp on the NHL history books this season. First, he set the NHL record for most hits in a single NHL game with 16 against the New Jersey Devils. That helped pave the way for Tkachuk to be the first player in NHL history to record 37 goals while registering 294 hits.
Tim Stützle
While goal scoring may have been down for the Senators young Süperstar, his playmaking was on full display. He set a new career high with 52 assists, moving him into a tie for fourth amongst Senators that have registered 50-assist seasons, with two such seasons. His 52 assists helped nudge him across the 200-point threshold and and fittingly he now sits 18th on the Senators all-time points list with 247 career points.
Something that is often forgotten with just how jaw dropping Stützle's game can be at times is how young he still is. This season with a pair of four-point games against Toronto and San Jose, Stützle moved into a tie for second for the most four-point games before turning 22-years old amongst active players. He put his name amongst some elite talents like Connor McDavid, Matthew Tkachuk, and Nicklas Bäckström.
Claude Giroux
The savvy veteran of the Senators achieved new highs this season that showcase just how good he still is at 36-years old and how good he's been for a long time in this league. Giroux tallied his 700th assist against the New York Rangers on Jan. 27 and finished the season with 716. Those 716 moved Giroux past Senators legend Daniel Alfredsson into 55th on the NHL all-time assists leaders and helped move him past Keith Tkachuk (yes that Keith Tkachuk) for 72nd on the NHL all-time points leaders.
Drake Batherson
A career best season for Batherson saw him set a new career high in goals with 28 and points with 66. Those 66 points helped push Batherson across the 200 point mark finishing the season with 225 points good for 21st amongst all-time Senators. Additionally, Batherson crossed the 300 game threshold and 100 assist threshold this season with 309 games and 135 assists for his career and looking to add to all of those totals next season.
Mathieu Joseph
In his second season as a Senator, Mathieu Joseph really broke out this season. Playing in a career high 72 games he crossed the 300 career game threshold, en route to setting new career highs in assists with 24, and points with 35.
Ridly Greig
Making the leap to a full-time NHL player this season, Ridly Greig set new career marks on his way to becoming a household name for Senators fans. Playing in a career high 72 games, Greig set new career highs in goals (13), assists (13), points (26), power play goals (2), and shorthanded goals (1). After a successful rookie campaign, look for Greig to continue his growth next season.
Parker Kelly
In his fourth season donning an Ottawa Senators jersey, it almost seems like an understatement to call this year a breakout season for Parker Kelly. Playing in a career high 80 games he crossed the 100-game plateau while establishing new career highs in goals (8), assists (10), points (18), and shorthanded goals (2) all while moving up and down the line-up filling whatever role he was tasked with.
Jiri Smejkal
While players like Claude Giroux achieved new heights from sustained success in the NHL, the other end of the spectrum saw our very own Jiri Smejkal begin his NHL journey. Making his NHL debut this season Smejkal played a physical role on the fourth line and though it came in the final game of the season he scored his first NHL goal. In 20 games this season, Smejkal tallied one goal, and one assist.
Defencemen
Thomas Chabot
Though injuries were a big part of the story for Thomas Chabot this season, it didn't stop him from climbing the ranks in the Ottawa Senators record books. His 51 games this season pushed him across the 400-game mark, moving him in 18th on the Senators all-time games played list with 432. Additionally, with 21 helpers this season, Chabot now ranks ninth all-time for the Senators with 197 assists, the fourth most amongst defencemen in franchise history.
Jake Sanderson
After a lights out rookie year, Jake Sanderson shook the concept of a sophmore slump without skipping a beat, besting nearly every marker he set last year. In playing a career best 79 games, Sanderson crossed the 100 game plateau for his career. On the offensive side of the game Sanderson smashed his record of four goals last season, more than doubling it for 10 this year helping him establish a new career high 38 points. A big jump in Sanderson's production this season came on the power play where he set a new career high with three power play goals and amassed 14 of his 38 points.
Jakob Chychrun
A career season for Jakob Chychrun saw him play in all 82 games for the first time in his career to cross the 400 career game marker. Across those 82 games Chychrun established a new career high in assists (27) and was particularly effective on the power play establishing new bests with 7 power play goals and 16 power play points to help push him across the 200 NHL points for his career. playing in and while crossing the 200 career point marker. On that path Chychrun set new career highs in Game400 games
Erik Brännström
A breakout season for the Swedish defenceman, Erik Brännstöm played in his 200th career NHL game this season while establishing new career highs in goals (3), assists (17), and points (20).
Jacob Bernard-Docker
In making his jump to the NHL ranks this season, Jacob Bernard-Docker established new career highs across the board. He scored his first career NHL goal en route to establishing new career highs in goals (4), assists (10), points (14), and games played (72). Those 72 games helped push him across the 100 career game marker.
Artem Zub
Though Artem Zub dealt with a couple injuries he was able to suit up for the Senators for 69 games this season helping him hit the 200-game milestone. In those 69 games Zub had a greatly improved offensive output this year setting new career highs in assists (20) and points (25) and finishing the season with a career best +5 rating.
Goaltenders
Joonas Korpisalo
Though the year may not have gone as he would have liked in his first season as the Senators starting goaltender, Joonas Korpisalo did achieve new heights this year. Playing in a career high 55 games, starting a career high 49 games, Korpisalo set a new career best with 21 wins this season. Those 21 wins helped nudge him over the 100-win mark for his career.
Additional Milestones
100 Points
Josh Norris
100 Games
Shane Pinto (New career high in assists 18)
Mark Kastelic
200 Games
Zack MacEwen
300 Games
Dominik Kubalik
800 Games
Travis Hamonic