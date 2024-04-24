A Season of Milestones

Forwards

Brady Tkachuk

Nobody had a bigger season for the Senators than the Captain. Setting new career highs in goals with 37 and was particularly effective on the power play setting a new career best with 12 on the man advantage. Tkachuk crossed off a few milestones as he moved his way up the Senators leader boards. In crossing the 400 games mark he now sits 16th all-time for the Senators in games played with 440. His 37 goals helped him cross the 300-point threshold putting him seventh on the Senators all-time goal scoring list (162), ninth on the Senators all-time points list (349), while additionally moving up to 11th on the Senators all-time assists list (187).

On top of the success in the Senators record books, he also put his stamp on the NHL history books this season. First, he set the NHL record for most hits in a single NHL game with 16 against the New Jersey Devils. That helped pave the way for Tkachuk to be the first player in NHL history to record 37 goals while registering 294 hits.