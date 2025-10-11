Senators launch French social media channels

The Ottawa Senators have launched French-language Instagram and X social media accounts as part of an effort to better connect with Francophone fans. The new accounts (both found at the handle @SenateursLNH) will offer similar game updates, highlights, and content to what appears on the English channels.

“This was an important project for me heading into the new season,” said Senators communications director Sylvain St. Laurent.

“We have made a lot of efforts with different initiatives targeting the Francophone communities of Western Quebec and Eastern Ontario. But you can’t be a truly bilingual organization until you communicate in both languages with your fans on a daily basis. In 2025, a large number of our fans go to our social channels to get their information on our team.”

The launch of @SenateursLNH reflects the organization’s broader goal of making the Senators more accessible and inclusive to all fans in the Ottawa-Gatineau region, ensuring that everyone can follow, interact with, and celebrate the team in their preferred language.

”Our new social channels will help us share our stories and talk about our other initiatives for the Francophone fans,” said St. Laurent, adding that there are “a few interesting and fun things” coming.