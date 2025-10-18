Senators host third ‘Powerplay: Women in Business’ before game against Kraken

Maybe, there are enough women who are fans of the Senators who are doing some amazing things in business, who might want to get together before a game and have some snacks and a drink, get a meal, network, and hang out.

That's the tongue-in-cheek way Patricia Boal described the idea to launch ‘Powerplay: Women in Business’, the third edition of which kicked off Thursday night, in partnership with CIBC, before the Ottawa Senators welcomed the Seattle Kraken to Canadian Tire Centre.

Boal, the lead anchor for CTV News at Six, said she thought she would only get the chance to skip her regular gig on the air when the event launched last season because her boss, Jodi Hamilton, was on the panel. But much to the delight of the 200-strong in attendance at the event, Boal was granted another night off to sit on the panel of speakers which kicked off the evening.

Thursday’s panel also included Susan Rimmer, the Senior Executive Vice President and Group Head, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management at CIBC; Rachel McCleery (Kerr), the Senior Director of Brand Marketing at Bushbalm Skincare; Alison Scarlett, Head of PR, Communications & Corporate Social Responsibility, Giant Tiger Stores Limited; and the Sens’ own Natalie Durand-Bush, the team’s Certified Mental Performance Consultant and Full Professor at the University Ottawa.

The event was led by Sandy Stewart, the Senators Manager of Group Sales. Proceeds from the event help ensure that girls in the Ottawa-Gatineau community have access to sport through the Senators Community Foundation, creating more opportunities to play, connect, and grow both on and off the ice.

Players from the Ottawa Charge were in attendance, including Rebecca Leslie, a lifelong Senators fan who rang the bell before the beginning of the game.

Tickets for the next Powerplay: Women in Business Night are live. Your ticket includes exclusive access to the pre-game networking reception and leadership panel (with snacks and a drink), game entry in a 400-level suite, dinner, and parking.