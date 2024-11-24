Senators fall short against Canucks

The Senators made a late push to tie the game but fell short as they lost to the Vancouver Canucks by a score of 4-3. Trailing 4-1 late into the third period, Ottawa got back within one with a pair of extra-attacker goals but were unable to complete the comeback. Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stützle, and Claude Giroux all scored for the Senators, the latter of whom had a two-point night (one goal, one assist) alongside Drake Batherson (two assists).

With 7:31 remaining in the period, Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes received a five minute major and a game misconduct for boarding against forward Josh Norris, leaving the Canucks with five defenceman and giving the Senators a five-minute powerplay. Despite several chances, the Senators were unable to capitalize on the opportunity.

At 18:34 into the first, the Canucks capitalized on their own powerplay chance when Jake DeBrusk scored his fourth of the season to put Vancouver up 1-0 with 1:24 left in the period.

The last minute and a half of the period remained scoreless and saw the Senators head into the first intermission down 1-0. The Sens and Canucks combined for a total of 18 hits in the first, split evenly at 9-9. The Senators held the edge in shots, 8-7, while the Canucks led in penalty minutes with 17 to the Senators six.

Three minutes into the second period, Nils Hoglander took a slashing penalty against Tim Stützle, putting the Senators on the man advantage. At 3:41 into the second, less than a minute into the powerplay, captain Brady Tkachuk tied the game at 1-1 with his 10th of the season. Tkachuk’s goal came on the doorstep of the crease as he grabbed the rebound from a shot by defenceman Jake Sanderson. Assists on the goal were awarded to Sanderson and Drake Batherson.