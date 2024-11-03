Anton Forsberg's shutout leads the Ottawa to defeat Seattle

The Senators played a physical first period leading the Kraken in both shots on goal and hits. Forsberg was tested nine times in the period, but none of the scoring changes really materialized as Ottawa kept the puck to the outside during the opening frame.

As the second period opened Ridly Greig almost doubled the Sens lead after Tim Stützle stripped Andre Burakovsky of the puck at 18:42 of the period and kicked it out to the feisty winger who was stopped by Grubauer.

The score stayed 1-0 until the second half of the period when Brady Tkachuk got a stick on a Jacob Bernard-Docker point shot that beat the Seattle goalie.