Anton Forsberg's shutout leads the Ottawa to defeat Seattle

Anton Forsberg's shutout leads the Ottawa to defeat Seattle

GettyImages-2181887508
GettyImages-2181882658
GettyImages-2181866859
GettyImages-2182548656
GettyImages-2182548784
GettyImages-2181875260
GettyImages-2181875569
GettyImages-2181887414
GettyImages-2181875219
/

SEA @ OTT | 2.11.24

Senators battle the Kraken in their second game of a back-to-back.

The Senators defeated the Kraken in the second half of a back-to-back backstopped by a shutout performance by Anton Forsberg.

Adam Gaudette got the scoring started at 5:28 of the first period when he slipped a loose puck behind Philip Grubauer. The play was challenged with Senators forward Nick Cousins having knocked the puck away from the Seattle goaltender, but the officials sided with Ottawa resulting in a good goal.

Adam Gaudette with a Goal vs. Seattle Kraken

The Senators played a physical first period leading the Kraken in both shots on goal and hits. Forsberg was tested nine times in the period, but none of the scoring changes really materialized as Ottawa kept the puck to the outside during the opening frame.

As the second period opened Ridly Greig almost doubled the Sens lead after Tim Stützle stripped Andre Burakovsky of the puck at 18:42 of the period and kicked it out to the feisty winger who was stopped by Grubauer.

The score stayed 1-0 until the second half of the period when Brady Tkachuk got a stick on a Jacob Bernard-Docker point shot that beat the Seattle goalie.

SEA@OTT: Tkachuk scores goal against Philipp Grubauer

Seattle applied the pressure through the whole third period by Forsberg stayed strong. The biggest saves of the period for the Ottawa goaltender came just seconds apart near the 5 minute mark of the final frame when Forsberg stopped both Ryker Evans and Jared McCann.

As the period neared its close Seattle pulled their goaltender with just over three minutes to play. While the maintained pressure Ottawa was able to stymie their final push. With under a minute left Travis Hamonic blocked two shots with the final one resulting in a breakaway for Tim Stützle where he scored on the empty net to seal the win.

As the period neared its close Seattle pulled their goaltender with just over three minutes to play. While the maintained pressure Ottawa was able to stymie their final push. With under a minute left Travis Hamonic blocked two shots with the final one resulting in a breakaway for Tim Stützle where he scored on the empty net to seal the win.

The Senators are off tomorrow before travelling to Buffalo on Monday ahead of their Tuesday divisional match-up. The next time the Senators are home will be Thursday when they host the New York Islanders. Fans can get their tickets here.

Tim Stützle speaks to the media following the Senators game against the Kraken

Adam Gaudette speaks to the media following the Senators game against the Kraken

Anton Forsberg speaks to the media following the Senators game against the Kraken

Brady Tkachuk speaks to the media following the Senators game against the Kraken

Travis Green speaks to the media following the Senators game against the Kraken

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Senators come up short against Rangers

Sens Set-up: Oktoberfest vs Seattle Kraken

Preview: Senators at Rangers, November 1, 2024

Celebrate Oktoberfest with the Sens

Senators dominate Blues

Preview: Senators vs Blues, October 29, 2024

Sens Set-up: Halloween vs St. Louis Blues

Join the Halloween fun at tomorrow night's game

What's My Name? sweepstakes brought to you by Casamigos winners announced

Senators unable to end Avalanche's winning streak

Preview: Senators at Avalanche, October 27, 2024

Notebook: Senators prep for Avalanche

Vegas comes back to top Senators

Preview: Senators at Golden Knights, October 25, 2024

Steve Staios inducted into Hamilton Sports Hall of Fame

Forsberg, Senators shut out Utah 4-0

Preview: Senators at Utah, October 22, 2024

Senators end Lightning's undefeated start to the season