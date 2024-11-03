Anton Forsberg's shutout leads the Ottawa to defeat Seattle
The Senators defeated the Kraken in the second half of a back-to-back backstopped by a shutout performance by Anton Forsberg.
Adam Gaudette got the scoring started at 5:28 of the first period when he slipped a loose puck behind Philip Grubauer. The play was challenged with Senators forward Nick Cousins having knocked the puck away from the Seattle goaltender, but the officials sided with Ottawa resulting in a good goal.
The Senators played a physical first period leading the Kraken in both shots on goal and hits. Forsberg was tested nine times in the period, but none of the scoring changes really materialized as Ottawa kept the puck to the outside during the opening frame.
As the second period opened Ridly Greig almost doubled the Sens lead after Tim Stützle stripped Andre Burakovsky of the puck at 18:42 of the period and kicked it out to the feisty winger who was stopped by Grubauer.
The score stayed 1-0 until the second half of the period when Brady Tkachuk got a stick on a Jacob Bernard-Docker point shot that beat the Seattle goalie.
Seattle applied the pressure through the whole third period by Forsberg stayed strong. The biggest saves of the period for the Ottawa goaltender came just seconds apart near the 5 minute mark of the final frame when Forsberg stopped both Ryker Evans and Jared McCann.
As the period neared its close Seattle pulled their goaltender with just over three minutes to play. While the maintained pressure Ottawa was able to stymie their final push. With under a minute left Travis Hamonic blocked two shots with the final one resulting in a breakaway for Tim Stützle where he scored on the empty net to seal the win.
The Senators are off tomorrow before travelling to Buffalo on Monday ahead of their Tuesday divisional match-up. The next time the Senators are home will be Thursday when they host the New York Islanders.
