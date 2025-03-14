Senators Defeat Bruins 6-3

The Ottawa Senators won their fifth straight game as they defeated the Boston Bruins by a score of 6-3. Drake Batherson had a pair of goals and an assist for a three point night, while Ridly Greig and Shane Pinto both had a goal and an assist for two points each. Tyler Kleven and Claude Giroux both scored for the Senators as well, and Nikolas Matinpalo recorded his first NHL point with an assist on Kleven’s goal.

Shane Pinto opened the scoring for the Senators at 3:44 into the first period. After a string of dominant offensive-end possession, Pinto snuck a shot five-hole on Jeremy Swayman to give the Sens a 1-0 lead with his 16th goal of the season. Picking up assists on the goal were Ridly Greig and Michael Amadio.