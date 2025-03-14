Senators Defeat Bruins 6-3
The Ottawa Senators won their fifth straight game as they defeated the Boston Bruins by a score of 6-3.
The Ottawa Senators won their fifth straight game as they defeated the Boston Bruins by a score of 6-3. Drake Batherson had a pair of goals and an assist for a three point night, while Ridly Greig and Shane Pinto both had a goal and an assist for two points each. Tyler Kleven and Claude Giroux both scored for the Senators as well, and Nikolas Matinpalo recorded his first NHL point with an assist on Kleven’s goal.
Shane Pinto opened the scoring for the Senators at 3:44 into the first period. After a string of dominant offensive-end possession, Pinto snuck a shot five-hole on Jeremy Swayman to give the Sens a 1-0 lead with his 16th goal of the season. Picking up assists on the goal were Ridly Greig and Michael Amadio.
The Senators took a two-goal lead at 9:09 when Tyler Kleven unloaded a one-timer from the top of the circle for his fourth of the season. Nikolas Matinpalo and Drake Batherson both picked up assists on the goal. With his assist, Matinpalo picked up his first career NHL point.
The Bruins got back within one when Casey Mittelstadt scored his 12th goal of the season at 10:57 to make it 2-1.
A power play opportunity saw the Senators convert just over a minute in. It was Drake Batherson with his 17th goal of the season at 16:21 to restore the Sens’ two-goal lead at 3-1. Assisting the goal were Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stützle. With his assist on the goal, Stützle moved into 10th all-time in franchise assists with 203.
Just 22 seconds later, Ridly Greig added his 11th goal of the season to make it 4-1 for the Senators. Picking up a rebound from a point shot by, Greig had no problem burying the shot past Jeremy Swayman. Picking up the lone assist on the goal was Shane Pinto for his second point of the night.
Following a dominant opening period, the Senators headed into the first intermission up 4-1. After the first 20 the Senators also led the way in shots at 15-4.
Kicking off the second period, the Bruins made a change in goal as former Senator Joonas Korpisalo entered the game in relief of Jeremy Swayman.
At 6:57 into the second, the Bruins got one back to make it a two-goal game at 4-2. Scoring the goal was John Beecher with his fourth of the season.
Drake Batherson was having none of that as he scored his second goal and third point of the night with 8:59 to play in the second period. Dylan Cozens and Thomas Chabot both received credit for assists on the goal, which marked Batherson’s 18th of the season.
With 6:05 to play in the period, Marat Khusnutdinov scored his third goal of the season for the Bruins to make it 5-3.
There are no words to describe the save Linus Ullmark made with 1:29 left to play in the second. It was a sure goal, but Ullmark dove across the crease to make an out of this world glove save to rob Mason Lohrei on the play.
Thanks to the save by Ullmark at the end of the period, the Senators headed into the second intermission up by two at 5-3. After 40, the Senators continued to lead the way in shots at 25-17.
With four minutes left in regulation, the Bruins pulled the goaltender for the extra attacker.
Claude Giroux found the back of the empty net with 1:19 remaining for his 13th goal of the season to make it 6-3. The goal came unassisted and gave the Senators a three-goal lead to secure the win. With the victory, the Senators closed out their four-game season series against the Bruins with a 3-1 record.
The Senators will return to play on Saturday when they travel to Toronto to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs for the third and final time this season at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Postgame availabilities:
For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.
Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/
Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators
Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators
Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators