Senators Community Foundation presents BGC Ottawa with $100,000 donation

The Boys and Girls Club Ottawa clubhouse had some special visitors on last Wednesday. Brady Tkachuk, the Ottawa Senators and the Senators Community Foundation stopped by to present BGC Ottawa with a cheque for $100,000 — and Brady brought some friends with him.

Thomas Chabot and Josh Norris joined Tkachuk to present the cheque to BGC Ottawa on behalf of the Senators Community Foundation. Present at the event were several participants from this summer’s Ottawa Senators Summer Day Camps powered by BGC Ottawa. The young Senators fans were excited to meet some of their favourite players and were surprised with the chance to play a game of dodgeball with them as well. Team Tkachuk took on Team Norris/Chabot in a spirited game that filled the gym with smiles and laughter.

"The partnership between the Sens and BGC is longstanding and we're so grateful for it," said Adam Joiner, Boys and Girls Club Ottawa 's CEO. "For our kids to be able to participate today just before they get on the ice again, they are so excited. We're so excited to have the partnership and we're really so grateful for the support that we get from the Sens Community Foundation, the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club, and our new friends and our old friend Brady, who we're so lucky to be partnered with."