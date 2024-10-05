Senators come back to beat Red Wings in overtime
The Ottawa Senators emerged victorious over the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 4-3 in overtime, as the team completed a comeback after falling behind 2-0 in the first.
The Red Wings opened the scoring less than two minutes into the game at 18:37 of the first period. Forward Marco Kasper had the goal for Detroit. Seven minutes later, Kasper scored his second of the game at 11:28 of the first to double the Red Wings’ lead to 2-0.
The Senators were given the opportunity to get one back after former Senator Austin Watson was given a five-minute penalty for fighting alongside an additional two minutes for fighting. The play saw the Senators receive a seven-minute powerplay opportunity. Unable to convert on the powerplay for the remainder of the first period, the Senators headed into the intermission down 2-0, with three minutes remaining on the powerplay to be played in the second period.
Unable to convert on the final three minutes of the powerplay, the Senators remained scoreless. As did the Red Wings, as the second period saw both teams held off the score sheet and the game remained 2-0 in favour of Detroit heading into the third period.
At 8:33 in the third, forward Adam Gaudette got Ottawa back within one, cutting the Red Wings’ lead to 2-1. Assists on the goal went to forwards Zack MacEwan and Angus Crookshank.
Four minutes later, the Red Wings got one back to regain their two-goal lead, as former Senator Vladimir Tarasenko scored to make things 3-1.
Wasting no time, the Senators quickly got their second of the game off a shot past goaltender Alex Lyon by forward Noah Gregor on the powerplay to get the Senators back within one at 3-2. Assists on the goal were credited to forward Ridly Greig and defenceman Carter Yakemchuk.
Defenceman Donovan Sebrango tied the game for the Senators at 3-3 just a minute later. Forwards Tyler Boucher and Zack Ostapchuk received assists on the goal. The goal came with 3:25 left in regulation, as the Senators forced overtime
Less than a minute into the overtime period, Noah Gregor scored his second of the game as he snuck the puck past Alex Lyon. The goal went under review for goaltender interference but was determined to be a good goal, giving the Senators a 4-3 win in overtime. Assists on the goal went to Carter Yakemchuk and Ridly Greig, both their second assists of the game.
The Senators return to action tomorrow at home against the Montreal Canadiens in the team’s final game of the preseason. Puck drop for the game is at 7:00 p.m. ET, and tickets for the game are available HERE.
