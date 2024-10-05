Senators come back to beat Red Wings in overtime

The Ottawa Senators emerged victorious over the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 4-3 in overtime, as the team completed a comeback after falling behind 2-0 in the first.

The Red Wings opened the scoring less than two minutes into the game at 18:37 of the first period. Forward Marco Kasper had the goal for Detroit. Seven minutes later, Kasper scored his second of the game at 11:28 of the first to double the Red Wings’ lead to 2-0.

The Senators were given the opportunity to get one back after former Senator Austin Watson was given a five-minute penalty for fighting alongside an additional two minutes for fighting. The play saw the Senators receive a seven-minute powerplay opportunity. Unable to convert on the powerplay for the remainder of the first period, the Senators headed into the intermission down 2-0, with three minutes remaining on the powerplay to be played in the second period.

Unable to convert on the final three minutes of the powerplay, the Senators remained scoreless. As did the Red Wings, as the second period saw both teams held off the score sheet and the game remained 2-0 in favour of Detroit heading into the third period.

At 8:33 in the third, forward Adam Gaudette got Ottawa back within one, cutting the Red Wings’ lead to 2-1. Assists on the goal went to forwards Zack MacEwan and Angus Crookshank.