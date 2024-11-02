Senators come up short against Rangers

One man proved to be the difference in the game as the Senators fell to the New York Rangers by a score of 2-1, thanks to the show put on by goaltender Igor Shesterkin. Forward Adam Gaudette recorded the lone goal for the Senators.

The New York Rangers opened the scoring in the game at 3:into the first period off a shot by forward Artemi Panarin to put the Rangers up 1-0 early in the first.

The rest of the first period was fast paced and physical but remained scoreless after the Rangers’ early goal. The Senators headed into the intermission behind by one.

The second period saw both teams held off the scoresheet, despite good looks from either side. Despite three opportunities, the Senators’ powerplay was unable to find the back of the net in what was a clash between strong special teams units. Coming into tonight’s game, the Senators’ powerplay ranked second in the NHL while the Rangers’ penalty kill ranked third.

At just under three minutes into the third, forward Alexis Lafrenière scored on the powerplay off a lucky bounce to double the Rangers’ lead to 2-0 early in the period.

Goaltender Igor Shesterkin spent the evening standing on his head as he stopped everything the Senators threw at him, but with 7:31 the Sens finally beat him to make it 2-1. Forward Adam Gaudette scored his fifth of the season off a pass from captain Brady Tkachuk. The second assist on the goal was awarded to defenceman Thomas Chabot.

In the dying minutes the Senators pulled the goalie for an extra skater, but despite relentless pressure in the offensive zone, they were unable to tie things up. Outshooting the Rangers 41-18, the Senators were unable to solve Igor Shesterkin as he proved to be the difference in the game as Ottawa fell by a final score of 2-1.

It will be a quick turnaround for the Sens, as they return home tomorrow to take on the Seattle Kraken at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Senators will be celebrating Oktoberfest at tomorrow’s game, with festivities kicking off at 4:00 p.m. ET in the Canadian Tire Centre Plaza. Tickets to tomorrow’s game are available HERE.