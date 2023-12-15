Game Day 5: OTT at DAL

The set up:

The Senators continue their five-game road trip tonight as they are set to face off against the Dallas Stars in the second game of a back-to-back. After falling to the Blues last night the team will be hungry to pick up the win here tonight.

After a strong start to the season, Dallas finds themselves in an up and down period having gone 4-4-2 in their last 10 games. However, after three nights off the Stars will be energized and looking to finish this pre-Christmas stretch hot. The Stars currently boast six skaters with nine or more goals on the season, led by Joe Pavelski and Roope Hintz with 12 and 10 goals respectively. The

The Senators are looking to regain some of the momentum they garnered during the four games before facing Carolina in which they beat the Kraken, Rangers and Red Wings. The top-six forwards production has been solid this season with all of them scoring 18 or more points on the season, led by Tim Stützle with 26 points in 24 games. On the blue line Jakob Chychrun and Jake Sanderson have exemplified shut down defence while also getting on the score sheet with 17 and 14 points each.

With Zack MacEwen re-entering the line up tonight and Mark Kastelic back from injury look for the Senators to try to match Dallas' physicality tonight from the first puck drop.