Senators announce teams for Sens Skills presented by CAA

Team White (Tkachuk) will take on Team Black (Chabot) on Sunday, Jan. 28

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators announced today the rosters of Team White (captained by Brady Tkachuk) and Team Black (captained by Thomas Chabot) for this year’s Sens Skills competition, presented by CAA, which is set to take place at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m.

Sens Skills, presented by CAA and held in association with TSN 1200 and PURE Country, will see the Senators split into two squads to compete head-to-head in various skill events including the puck control relay, fastest skater, hardest shot, accuracy shooting, skills challenge, shootout and a 3-on-3 competition. Doors to Canadian Tire Centre open at 12 p.m. and parking will be available free of charge.

This year’s rosters are as follows (subject to change without notice):

Team White: Brady Tkachuk (captain), Jacob Bernard-Docker, Jakob Chychrun, Claude Giroux, Travis Hamonic, Brianne Jenner (PWHL), Mathieu Joseph, Parker Kelly, Joonas Korpisalo, Dominik Kubalik, Zack MacEwen and Darryl Watts (PWHL).

Team Black: Thomas Chabot (captain), Erik Brannstrom, Rourke Chartier, Emily Clark (PWHL), Ridly Grieg, Savannah Harmon (PWHL), Mark Kastelic, Josh Norris, Shane Pinto, Jake Sanderson, Mads Sogaard, Tim Stützle, Vladimir Tarasenko and Artem Zub.

Participating alongside the Senators will be four PWHL Ottawa stars along with four minor hockey players from the National Capital Region. Social media star and trick-shot king Pavel Barber will also be in attendance to show off his shootout skills ahead of the Senators taking part in the event.

On behalf of CAA, the Senators will donate proceeds from this year’s event to support the Senators Community Foundation and the NHLPA Goals and Dreams Fund.

Tickets for Sens Skills are available at ticketmaster.ca starting at $12.50 and do not exceed $20. Families of four or more can purchase a Family 4 pack for $10 per ticket in select sections. For group ticket information (groups of nine or more), please call 613-599-0210 or e-mail [email protected]. All prices include taxes, CRF and convenience fees. A ticket handling surcharge will apply.

Since 2010, more than 150,000 fans have attended Sens Skills presented by CAA with the Senators and the NHLPA donating more than $750,000 to local charities on behalf of their partners.

