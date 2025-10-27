Senators and Canadian Blood Services renew First Blood program for a second season

Sens score first; Canadian Blood Services benefit

Sens Score First_FY25_1920x1080_Canadian Blood Services 3
By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

The Andlauer Healthcare Group has made their second $1,000 donation to Canadian Blood Services of the season after Dylan Cozens opened the scoring under two minutes into Saturday’s 7-1 win over Washington.

Through the First Blood program, Andlauer Healthcare Group will donate $1,000 to Canadian Blood Services whenever the Senators score first this season.

The first donation was made after David Perron opened the scoring for the Ottawa Senators against the New York Islanders on Oct. 18.

The program is aimed at creating awareness of the need for blood donors. The financial contribution will help support Canadian Blood Services’ efforts to fuel recruitment activities that will help grow Canada’s donor base.

“Donating blood is one of the most selfless things we can do because it can truly mean saving a life,” explained Senators owner Michael Andlauer when the program launched last season. “The Ottawa Senators involvement in this awareness program will inspire others to donate and be part of this exceptional cause.”

Last season, the Senators scored first in 41 games (and ended up winning 35 of those games), meaning that $41,000 was donated to Canadian Blood Services.

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators & @SenateursLNH

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators & SenateursLNH

News Feed

Customizable three-game packs on sale now

Shepard recalled from Belleville

Batherson, Cozens each gets 3 points, Senators cruise past Capitals

Sens travel to Washington for first meeting of the year

Ullmark makes 21 saves, Senators edge Flyers

Senators aim to close homestand on high note against Flyers

Leevi Meriläinen recalled to Ottawa

Beneath the surface: The many sides of Michael Amadio

Brady Tkachuk meets the media for the first time since thumb surgery

Sens Grab a Point in OT vs Oilers

Senators set to square off with Oilers

Know before you go: The plaza returns to Canadian Tire Centre as homestand continues

Sens eager to reset after ‘bitter’ loss to Islanders

Kaliyev returns to Belleville

Senators continue homestand against Islanders

Saves in spades: How Linus Ullmark willed the Sens to victory over Seattle

Lycksell assigned to Belleville

Oktoberfest set for Oct. 18 against New York Islanders