Senators and Canadian Blood Services renew First Blood program for a second season

The Andlauer Healthcare Group has made their second $1,000 donation to Canadian Blood Services of the season after Dylan Cozens opened the scoring under two minutes into Saturday’s 7-1 win over Washington.

Through the First Blood program, Andlauer Healthcare Group will donate $1,000 to Canadian Blood Services whenever the Senators score first this season.

The first donation was made after David Perron opened the scoring for the Ottawa Senators against the New York Islanders on Oct. 18.

The program is aimed at creating awareness of the need for blood donors. The financial contribution will help support Canadian Blood Services’ efforts to fuel recruitment activities that will help grow Canada’s donor base.