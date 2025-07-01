Senators agree to one-year contract with forward Nick Cousins for 2025-26 season 

Senators agree to one-year contract with forward Nick Cousins for 2025-26 season

News Release English

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators general manager and president of hockey operations Steve Staios announced today the club has signed forward Nick Cousins to a one-year contract for the 2025-26 NHL season. The contract carries an AAV of $825,000.

The 31-year-old Cousins appeared in 50 regular season games with the Senators in 2024-25, registering six goals and 15 points.

In parts of 11 NHL seasons, Cousins has collected 77 goals and 195 points with seven different clubs. A member of the Florida Panthers 2024 Stanley Cup championship team, Cousins has also appeared in 68 career playoff games.

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

- end -

News Feed

Nick Cou-Signs

Back for More-iläinen

Everything You Need to Know About Free Agency

Get a Claude of This

Ottawa Senators Acquire Jordan Spence from the Los Angeles Kings

Ottawa Senators Select Logan Hensler with the 23rd Overall Pick

Ottawa Senators Announce Partnership with Fullscript

Draft Prep: Top Prospects

Draft Prep: Past 21st Overall Picks

Draft Prep: What You Need to Know

Draft Prep: Week Out Preview

Sens Land Zetterlund

Brady Tkachuk Named to Team USA for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Tim Stützle Named to Team Germany for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Senators sign defenceman Lassi Thomson to a two-way contract for the 2025-26 season. 

Senators Host Second Annual Season Seat Member Spring Summit

Alumni Foundation hosts Alumni Charity Golf Tournament

Mikko Ruutu Celebrates 20 Years with Senators 