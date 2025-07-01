Senators agree to one-year contract with forward Nick Cousins for 2025-26 season 

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators general manager and president of hockey operations Steve Staios announced today the club has signed forward Nick Cousins to a one-year contract for the 2025-26 NHL season. The contract carries an AAV of $825,000.

The 31-year-old Cousins appeared in 50 regular season games with the Senators in 2024-25, registering six goals and 15 points.

In parts of 11 NHL seasons, Cousins has collected 77 goals and 195 points with seven different clubs. A member of the Florida Panthers 2024 Stanley Cup championship team, Cousins has also appeared in 68 career playoff games.

