Indigenous Culture Celebration a success at Canadian Tire Centre

Senators fans were treated to an evening dedicated to celebrating the many facets of Indigenous culture and saw the Senators Community Foundation raise more than $38,250 to help youth in the National Capital Region.
This year's Indigenous Culture Celebration was presented by Indigenous Tourism Ontario and fans at Canadian Tire Centre got to experience amazing entertainment and artwork all night long. Prior to the game fans had the chance to learn from local indigenous groups and shop for handcrafted items before enjoying a special ceremonial face-off.
This was folllowed by a wonderful rendition of the national anthem performance by Kim Ratt & Black Bear Drummers.
Fans were also treated during both intermissions to some phenomenal indeginous musicians and dancers as well to help further bring the night to life.
Hundreds of fans also purchased Indigenous-themed Senators t-shirts designed Jay Odjick t-shirts with funds raised in support of the local Indigenous Community. Senators fans can still purchase these shirts at the Sens Store and online while supplies last! Proceeds go to First Assist to enhance the emotional, mental and physical well-being of indigenous youth.
In the spirit of giving back the Senators Community Foundation named Their Opportunity as their charitable partner for the night. This amazing organization is making a significant impact on indigenous youth through programs like Stick-Together Field Hockey, Canoe, Kayak, and the Indigenous Hockey Equipment Drive - helping to break down barriers and create opportunities for participation in sport.