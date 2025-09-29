Quebec City opener fuels competition for Senators roster spots

While the Senators iced an almost fully stocked NHL roster on Sunday afternoon in Quebec City, it was three players who weren’t on that lineup a season ago who made some of the biggest impacts in the win over the New Jersey Devils.

Stephen Halliday potted his first goal as a Senator to open the scoring with under five minutes to play in the third — a welcomed moment for the fans in attendance, who had waited more than two-and-a-half periods to cheer for something other than a save.

Halliday led the Belleville Senators in scoring last year in his first full season as a pro, scoring 19 goals and adding 32 assists, while tying for the team lead in games played (71).

The 6-4, 212-pound centre skated on a line with Arthur Kaliyev and Zack MacEwen against the Devils, though his goal came on the powerplay, when a Devils defender knocked the puck off Tim Stützle’s stick and straight back to the 2022 fourth round draft pick at the top of the circles.

“I feel great,” said Halliday after the win. “I feel like I’m making more plays, more confident, D-zone, I think, was a big thing for me just making sure I’m strong on pucks… I’ve been working on that with [assistant coach Mike Yeo] on that, and just kind of taking it day by day, so I’m really happy with my game so far.”

Offseason free agent addition Olle Lycksell is also pushing to make his first-ever opening night roster. The 26-year-old winger now sits tied with Shane Pinto with two goals in preseason to lead the team in scoring, after capping off Sunday’s win with an empty netter.

On the backend, 2024 seventh overall pick Carter Yakemchuk carried the puck into dangerous territory twice, creating two scoring chances out of nothing on plays that began in the neutral zone.

"I thought this was Yak's best day of training camp for sure," said head coach Travis Green after the game. “He looked… a little more used to the pace, more confident, had the puck a lot. Was a good day for him.”

Loose Pucks

Linus Ullmark, who recorded a career-high four shutouts last season, needed just 14 saves for Sunday’s preseason clean sheet —a mark that would have stood as the lowest of his 10-year regular-season career.

Thomas Chabot was flanked by a handful of teammates as he visited École Monseigneur-Feuiltault, his former elementary school in Sainte-Marie-de-Beauce on Monday before practice, as the Senators donated new floorball equipment.

“There’s great chemistry with this group, they care about each other,” said Green in response to a question from the media after practice on Monday regarding the visit. “They also understand the importance of fans, giving back, doing charity work.”

Tim Stützle generated scoring chance after scoring chance, even ending up with a penalty shot after being hauled down by Calen Addison midway through the second period. Stützle finished with a game-high four shots.

“He looks a little stronger to me,” said Green when asked if he saw anything different in Stützle this preseason compared to last year. “We’ll know more as we get going, I think he’s only played two games, so still a little early, but he looks better than he did last year to me.”

Green said he “doesn’t expect” Tyler Kleven, Nick Jensen, or Lars Eller to play against Montreal on Tuesday, but said that all three are “much closer,” and said “there’s a chance” all three could play a preseason game at some point.

Green said that Leevi Meriläinen will start for the Sens in goal against Montreal on Tuesday.