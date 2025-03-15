Preview: Senators at Maple Leafs, March 14, 2025

The Ottawa Senators are in Toronto for their final Battle of Ontario of the regular season as they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Fans can watch tonight’s game on Sportsnet, CBC or TVAS, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

A red-hot Senators team enters tonight’s game, having won their past five in a row and picking up at least one point in their last seven games. Most recently, the Senators defeated the Boston Bruins by a score of 6-3 at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday night. Drake Batherson had a three-point night for the Senators, scoring two goals and adding an assist. Ridly Greig and Shane Pinto both had two-point outings, scoring a goal and an assist each. Also scoring a goal each were Claude Giroux and Tyler Kleven.

The Senators will be looking for a season sweep of the Leafs as they come into tonight’s game having won their first two meetings this season. The first win came on November 12 on the road, when the Senators shut out the Maple Leafs for a 3-0 victory. Tim Stützle, Josh Norris and Michael Amadio all scored for the Senators while Linus Ullmark made 27 saves for the shutout.

The next meeting came at home on January 25, which the Senators won by a score of 2-1. It was Tim Stützle and Shane Pinto scoring for the Senators, and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves in net for a .966% save percentage.

The Maple Leafs enter tonight’s game following a 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.

It’s one last Battle of Ontario as the Senators look to sweep the season series in enemy territory. Don’t miss out!