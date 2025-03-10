Preview: Red Wings at Senators, March 10, 2025

The Ottawa Senators take on the Detroit Red Wings tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET. Tickets for tonight’s game are available HERE for purchase.

Fans unable to attend tonight’s game can watch on Prime or TVAS, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

There will be a new face in the Senators’ lineup tonight as Fabian Zetterlund is set to make his Sens debut. The forward was acquired from the San Jose Sharks via trade on Friday as part of the NHL’s trade deadline.

The Senators will be looking for their third straight win following the team’s 4-3 overtime win over the New York Rangers on Saturday. Michael Amadio and Ridly Greig both scored for the Senators alongside Brady Tkachuk who had a pair of goals, including the overtime winner. Picking up his first point as a Senator was Dylan Cozens with his assist on Greig’s goal.

Forward Tim Stützle continues his offensive surge as he enters tonight with a 14-game point streak thanks to his assist last game. Over the 14-game period, Stützle has five goals and 15 assists for 20 points.

Tonight will be the third of four meetings between the Senators and Red Wings this season. Their first game came on December 5 at home, which saw the Senators win by a score of 2-1. Josh Norris scored both goals for the Senators while Linus Ullmark posted a .950% save percentage in goal.

The Senators and Red Wings second meeting came on the road on January 7, with the Red Wings coming out on top by a score of 3-2 in overtime. Thomas Chabot and Brady Tkachuk both recorded goals for the Senators.

The Red Wings enter tonight on a five-game losing streak, most recently falling to the Washington Capitals by a score of 5-2 on Friday.

A strong rivalry has been consistently growing between the Senators and Red Wings and tonight promises for an exciting game. Don’t miss out! Get your tickets HERE.