Preview: Jets at Senators, February 26, 2025

It's an Ottawa Senators game day and the Winnipeg Jets are in town to face off at 7:00 p.m. ET. It's certain to be an exciting game, as the Jets enter tonight riding a 10-game win streak.

Fans unable to attend tonight’s game can watch on Sportsnet or RDS, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak tonight following Saturday night’s 5-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Jake Sanderson and Tim Stützle both recorded goals for the Senators.

In their first meeting with the Jets, which came on December 28, saw the Senators fall by a score of 4-2. Ridly Greig and Tim Stützle both scored for the Senators. Last season, the Senators went 1-0-1 in their two-game season series with the Jets. Tonight, they will be looking to close this season at 1-1.

The Senators made a pair of roster moves this morning, when they recalled forwards Jan Jenik and Angus Crookshank from the team’s AHL affiliate in Belleville. Jenik has played in 30 games with Belleville this season, totalling 13 goals and 11 assists for a 24-point total. Tonight’s game will mark his second this season with Ottawa.

Crookshank has played in 48 games with Belleville this season, scoring a team-leading 18 goals alongside 15 assists for 33 points. Crookshank previously played 13 games with the Senators last season, during which he recorded two goals and one assist.

Brady Tkachuk, Josh Norris and Shane Pinto all skated this morning, but head coach Travis Green confirmed that they would not be drawing into tonight’s lineup. Additionally, Green announced that Linus Ullmark will be getting the start in net.

The Senators will have their work cut out for them tonight, as the Winnipeg Jets come in red hot having won 10 straight. Most recently, the Jets defeated the San Jose Sharks 2-1 in overtime on Monday.

Tonight promises to be an intense game when the Senators take on a surging Jets team.

Pregame availabilities: