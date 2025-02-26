Preview: Jets at Senators, February 26, 2025

It’s an Ottawa Senators game day and the Winnipeg Jets are in town to face off at 7:00 p.m. ET.

OTT v WPG preview
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

It’s an Ottawa Senators game day and the Winnipeg Jets are in town to face off at 7:00 p.m. ET. It’s certain to be an exciting game, as the Jets enter tonight riding a 10-game win streak. Tickets for tonight’s game are going fast, so grab yours HERE while they last!

Fans unable to attend tonight’s game can watch on Sportsnet or RDS, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak tonight following Saturday night’s 5-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Jake Sanderson and Tim Stützle both recorded goals for the Senators.

In their first meeting with the Jets, which came on December 28, saw the Senators fall by a score of 4-2. Ridly Greig and Tim Stützle both scored for the Senators. Last season, the Senators went 1-0-1 in their two-game season series with the Jets. Tonight, they will be looking to close this season at 1-1.

The Senators made a pair of roster moves this morning, when they recalled forwards Jan Jenik and Angus Crookshank from the team’s AHL affiliate in Belleville. Jenik has played in 30 games with Belleville this season, totalling 13 goals and 11 assists for a 24-point total. Tonight’s game will mark his second this season with Ottawa.

Crookshank has played in 48 games with Belleville this season, scoring a team-leading 18 goals alongside 15 assists for 33 points. Crookshank previously played 13 games with the Senators last season, during which he recorded two goals and one assist.

Brady Tkachuk, Josh Norris and Shane Pinto all skated this morning, but head coach Travis Green confirmed that they would not be drawing into tonight’s lineup. Additionally, Green announced that Linus Ullmark will be getting the start in net.

The Senators will have their work cut out for them tonight, as the Winnipeg Jets come in red hot having won 10 straight. Most recently, the Jets defeated the San Jose Sharks 2-1 in overtime on Monday.

Tonight promises to be an intense game when the Senators take on a surging Jets team. Don’t miss out! Get your tickets HERE while you can.

Pregame availabilities:

Angus Crookshank speaks with the media ahead of the Senators game against the Jets

Travis Hamonic speaks with the media ahead of the Senators game against the Jets

Angus Crookshank speaks with the media ahead of the Senators game against the Jets

Travis Green speaks with the media ahead of the Senators game against the Jets

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Sens Set-up: The Tragically Hip Night vs Winnipeg Jets

Top 25 Moments of the Last 25 Years - Sydney D'Amico

Team White Makes the Comeback to Win Sens Skills

Senators Fall to Canadiens in Return from Break

Preview: Canadiens at Senators, February 22, 2025

Sens Set-up: Division Rivalry vs Montreal Canadiens

Recapping the Senators at 4-Nations Face-Off

Week Ahead presented by Betway

The Hamburglar Returns

Senators First Blood Program Calls for Fan Support

Two Senators named to 2025 4 Nations Face-Off rosters

Panthers Top Senators

Preview: Senators at Panthers, February 8, 2025

Week Ahead presented by Betway

Senators Drop Second to Lightning

Senators to host The Tragically Hip Night on Wednesday, Feb. 26

Preview: Senators at Lightning, February 6, 2025

Senators Fall 4-3 to Lightning