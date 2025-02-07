David Perron and Brady Tkachuk, a couple of old buddies

A dozen hours later, that feeling of elation hadn't changed.

“I'm really happy for DP,” said Tkachuk, speaking before the first of a two-game series in Tampa Bay. “I’m happy because I think of everything he's been through since the start of the season. He's back now. He's ready to contribute to our success. And for us, his contribution will be huge.”

Tkachuk is also happy because Perron happens to be an old friend.

Their friendship blossomed almost 20 years ago, in the fall of 2007, when Perron was 19 and a rookie in the St. Louis Blues organization.

He was a long way from home then. Luckily, a veteran with a kindly attitude – and a young family – was doing all he could to make sure he never felt alone.

That veteran was Keith Tkachuk.

Tkachuk often opened the doors of his home to his young teammates.

“Sometimes, a few players would go and have dinner at the Tkachuk house. Sometimes, I'd be the only one invited,” recalls the Quebec native. “When I was sitting at their big table, I'd sometimes do some calculations. I quickly realized that there was less of an age difference between Keith's kids and me.”

So when the meal was over, Perron didn't feel too bad about going down to the basement with young Matthew, Brady and Taryn to have a little fun.

“We played some intense games of mini sticks,” says Perron.

Intense games?

“You didn’t want to get in a battle in the corners with the boys.”

If the brothers are now among the most respected power forwards in the NHL, it's because they learned early on to play the right way.

“It was crazy. Matthew and Brady together, they were completely nuts,” laughs Perron. “When I went to their place, what I loved was the real hockey atmosphere. It wasn't negative at all. At the Tkachuk's, we had fun. There were framed jerseys on the walls. The basement was for mini sticks. Weekends were devoted to minor hockey. Keith was a real hockey fan. He talked about hockey all the time. I remember Keith could be hard on the kids because he wanted them to play the right way. He wanted them to be power forwards. That is exactly what they are today.”

Brady's memories are quite similar.

He smiles, for example, when asked about mini sticks.

“We put in a lot of holes in the walls at my parents’ house. I feel like every time my mom or dad fixed the walls, we’d want to put more holes into them,” he laughs.

“I think DP came to visit us more often than the other Blues players,” adds Brady, noting that the young Quebec forward didn't just play hockey with the Tkachuk kids. “He played video games, too. One day, my dad tried to join us, but we laughed a lot at him because it was the first time he'd tried it and he wasn't very good.”

“I remember traveling with DP to attend the 2009 All-Star Game in Montreal. My dad was in the All-Star Game and DP was there for the Young Stars Game. It's fun to reminisce.”