Panthers Top Senators

Despite scoring first in the opening period, the Ottawa Senators fell to the Florida Panthers 5-1.

By Sydney D'Amico
OTT @ FLA | 02.08.25

Despite scoring first in the opening period, the Ottawa Senators fell to the Florida Panthers 5-1. Brady Tkachuk scored the lone goal for the Senators, while the Panthers responded with five to get the win.

The Senators opened the scoring at into the first period when Brady Tkachuk scored his team-leading 21st goal of the season — his 11th on the power play. Assists on the goal went to Drake Batherson and Tim Stützle.

The rest of the opening period remained scoreless, despite both teams trading power play opportunities. The Senators headed into the first intermission up 1-0, while a late penalty to the Panthers meant the Senators had over a minute of power play time to open the second period.

Tying the game at 1-1 was the other Tkachuk, when Matthew Tkachuk scored his 22nd goal of the season at 6:18 into the second. Like the Senators’ goal, this one came on the power play.

With 8:24 to play in the second period, the Panthers took their first lead of the game when Aleksander Barkov scored his 14th goal of the season on a delayed penalty call against the Senators.

Five minutes later, the Panthers doubled their lead to two at 3-1 when Gustav Forsling scored his eighth goal of the season.

A minute later, Florida scored again to make it 4-1 late in the second period when Sam Bennett scored his 18th goal of the season at 17:58.

Following the late push by the Panthers, the Senators headed into the second intermission trailing by three.

After a scoreless majority of the third period, the Senators pulled the goaltender for the extra attacker as they fought to erase the three-goal defecit. Unfortunately, they were unable to get one back as Anton Lundell scored his 13th goal of the season into the empty net to make it 5-1 for the Panthers with just over a minute remaining.

Neither team scored for the rest of the period as the Senators lost their third straight. Tonight’s game marked the Senators’ last prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off break. Ottawa will return to the ice on February 22 when they take on the Montreal Canadiens at home at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tickets to the game are available HERE for purchase.

Postgame availabilties:

